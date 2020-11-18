UVa loses an offensive lineman on heels of losing a nose tackle

He started at nose tackle Saturday night, giving him 20 of a possible 21 starts over two seasons.

Apparently, he and Mendenhall had met early this week.

“I absolutely — and always have — loved Jowon Briggs,” Mendenhall said. “He is an amazing person, first of all. Holy smokes, is he a good football player. But, then he has all these other interests that he’s so skilled at — the instruments and the music and the social interests that he has.

“That part is never going to change. I feel really lucky to have the chance to coach him or try to help. Any reasons at this point would be private and personal for him. If he ever chooses to share those, that is completely his call. But, for me, there will be nothing other than ‘where can I help you go.’ “

Over time, UVa’s coach said, he’s learned it’s not possible to help everybody.

“It will be a challenge now,” Mendenhill said. “Man, is he a good player? And a great person and just so solid in character. It doesn’t affect my appreciation to put the trust in me to come.

“I didn’t see warning signs. I don’t think ‘blindsided’ [is the word]. It wasn’t something I’ve been working on for a year and a half. It was literally a day in and a half. Probably my response is like everyone else’s, ‘What?’ “