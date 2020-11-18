 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa loses an offensive lineman on heels of losing a nose tackle
0 comments

UVa loses an offensive lineman on heels of losing a nose tackle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20191129_cdp_sports_UVa_VT206.JPG

Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa (left) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer at Scott Stadium. Reinkensmeyer was injured in Saturday's win over Louisville and is expected to miss the rest of this season.

 The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress, File 2019

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall had barely addressed the status of NCAA Transfer Portal candidate Jowon Briggs before he was asked about offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer, helped from the field Saturday night in the Cavaliers’ 31-17 victory over visiting Louisville.

“Dillon, it appears, will be done for the year,” Mendenhall said Tuesday night on his weekly radio show.

It was the 41st career start for Reinkensmeyer, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound starter from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He has started at least seven games at each of four positions, including left guard for the first time Saturday night.

“What an amazing person he is!” Mendenhall marveled Tuesday night. “There’s not a brighter, more optimistic guy every day. That was a challenge, seeing him laying out there on the field and thinking, ‘This might be a significant injury.’”

After 16 years as a head coach, Mendenhall hasn’t gotten any more hardened by the sight of a player being treated on a field. It appeared that Reineknsmeyer’s injury was to a knee.

“When you spend more and more time with the players or the people and you see something hard happen, it gets harder. It affects me longer and more significantly. It’s hard to compartmentalize.”

As of Wednesday, Reinkensmeyer was still listed on the roster. Briggs was not.

He started at nose tackle Saturday night, giving him 20 of a possible 21 starts over two seasons.

Apparently, he and Mendenhall had met early this week.

“I absolutely — and always have — loved Jowon Briggs,” Mendenhall said. “He is an amazing person, first of all. Holy smokes, is he a good football player. But, then he has all these other interests that he’s so skilled at — the instruments and the music and the social interests that he has.

“That part is never going to change. I feel really lucky to have the chance to coach him or try to help. Any reasons at this point would be private and personal for him. If he ever chooses to share those, that is completely his call. But, for me, there will be nothing other than ‘where can I help you go.’ “

Over time, UVa’s coach said, he’s learned it’s not possible to help everybody.

“It will be a challenge now,” Mendenhill said. “Man, is he a good player? And a great person and just so solid in character. It doesn’t affect my appreciation to put the trust in me to come.

“I didn’t see warning signs. I don’t think ‘blindsided’ [is the word]. It wasn’t something I’ve been working on for a year and a half. It was literally a day in and a half. Probably my response is like everyone else’s, ‘What?’ “

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ACU Wildcats an unlikely foe on Cavalier horizon
UVA

ACU Wildcats an unlikely foe on Cavalier horizon

There's no history between Abilene Christian University and UVa, and no personal connections with Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. Saturday's game is a case of both programs needing an opponent in a pandemic scrambled season.

What's one more blow for UVa QB?
UVA

What's one more blow for UVa QB?

One of UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong's knees took a blow late in the win over UNC, but has responded well to therapy and he's expected to play Saturday against Louisville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert