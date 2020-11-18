UVa loses an offensive lineman on heels of losing a nose tackle

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall had barely addressed the status of NCAA Transfer Portal candidate Jowon Briggs before he was asked about offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer, helped from the field Saturday night in the Cavaliers’ 31-17 victory over visiting Louisville.
“Dillon, it appears, will be done for the year,” Mendenhall said Tuesday night on his weekly radio show.
It was the 41st career start for Reinkensmeyer, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound starter from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He has started at least seven games at each of four positions, including left guard for the first time Saturday night.
“What an amazing person he is!” Mendenhall marveled Tuesday night. “There’s not a brighter, more optimistic guy every day. That was a challenge, seeing him laying out there on the field and thinking, ‘This might be a significant injury.’”
After 16 years as a head coach, Mendenhall hasn’t gotten any more hardened by the sight of a player being treated on a field. It appeared that Reineknsmeyer’s injury was to a knee.
“When you spend more and more time with the players or the people and you see something hard happen, it gets harder. It affects me longer and more significantly. It’s hard to compartmentalize.”
As of Wednesday, Reinkensmeyer was still listed on the roster. Briggs was not.
He started at nose tackle Saturday night, giving him 20 of a possible 21 starts over two seasons.
Apparently, he and Mendenhall had met early this week.
“I absolutely — and always have — loved Jowon Briggs,” Mendenhall said. “He is an amazing person, first of all. Holy smokes, is he a good football player. But, then he has all these other interests that he’s so skilled at — the instruments and the music and the social interests that he has.
“That part is never going to change. I feel really lucky to have the chance to coach him or try to help. Any reasons at this point would be private and personal for him. If he ever chooses to share those, that is completely his call. But, for me, there will be nothing other than ‘where can I help you go.’ “
Over time, UVa’s coach said, he’s learned it’s not possible to help everybody.
“It will be a challenge now,” Mendenhill said. “Man, is he a good player? And a great person and just so solid in character. It doesn’t affect my appreciation to put the trust in me to come.
“I didn’t see warning signs. I don’t think ‘blindsided’ [is the word]. It wasn’t something I’ve been working on for a year and a half. It was literally a day in and a half. Probably my response is like everyone else’s, ‘What?’ “
