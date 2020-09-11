UVa men's basketball: Cavaliers await decision on New Zealand guard

Maryland also has something of a connection with Murray in that his current coach, Kevin Braswell, a former Georgetown player, has connections on the Maryland staff.

Murray has indicated that he does not plan to enroll at midyear, which would be fine with UVa, which currently is at the 13 scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season.

Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldtensae will be entering their final seasons of eligibility, leaving three spots for Virginia, which this week was listed as one of three finalists for Trevor Keels, a 6-4 point guard from Paul VI in Fairfax who also had Duke and Villanova on his list.

In recent days, Bennett and his staff also have welcomed Trey Kaufman, a 6-8 power forward from Sellersburg, Indiana, who was last year’s Gatorade player of the year in Indiana, an honor once awarded to former UVa standout Kyle Guy.

Kaufman, included a stop at North Carolina during his trip to Charlottesville, and has Purdue and Indiana State on his list of finalists.

Inside the Hall, a service devoted to Indiana University athletics, said Virginia’s staff told Kaufman that he was comparable to De’Andre Hunter, a first-round NBA off the Cavaliers national championship team.

“They say they see a lot of him in me,” Kaufman was quoted. “Obviously, you don’t want to put a box over yourself, but at the same time [it’s] a player that similar to you and is developed and got to the next level.”

