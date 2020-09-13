UVa men's basketball: Cavaliers get commitment from New Zealand shooting guard

Taine Murray, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Auckland, New Zealand, has become the first player to commit to Virginia's 2021 men's basketball class
Murray will play for a professional team in New Zealand this coming season but will not be paid in order to preserve his college eligibility.
He joins a New Zealand contingent in Charlottesville that includes head coach Tony Bennett, who played professionally in the South Pacific, and center Jack Salt off the Cavaliers' 2019 NCAA championship team.
Murray scheduled made his announcement at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!