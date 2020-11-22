 Skip to main content
UVa mourns passing of John Paul Jones
UVa mourns passing of John Paul Jones

John Paul "Jack" Jones, the benefactor after whom the University of Virginia basketball area is named, has died at age 100.

Jones was a 1948 graduate of UVa's law school who later was the publisher of the Memphis Daily News, among other pursuits.

"He was beloved by many and he loved the 'Hoos," UVa athletic director Carla Williams said in a press release.

"I'll never forget the pure joy I saw in him for UVa and our men's basketball program at the Final Four."

John Paul Jones Arena opened Nov. 12, 2006, after his son, Paul Tudor Jones, donated $35 million — the lead gift — in his father's name.

"He always had that special twinkle in his eyes," UVa administrator and former basketball star Barry Parkhill said.

