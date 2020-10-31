UVa outduels UNC in Saturday shootout

Armstrong led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended when he burst through the offensive line for a 23-yard scramble touchdown. He raced toward the left corner of the end zone, diving at the pylon and scoring.

The touchdown set off a scoring frenzy.

A 51-yard UNC field goal from Grayson Atkins was answered by a 71-yard touchdown toss from Armstrong to running back Shane Simpson. The Towson transfer ran a swing route out of the backfield, catching it as the UNC defense moved out of position. Simpson outran everyone to the left corner of the end zone.

For the first time all season, Virginia ended the first quarter with a lead. It held a 13-10 advantage after 15 minutes.

UNC answered with a 30-yard field goal from Atkins.

After the Tar Heels forced the first punt of the game, Howell ripped a slant pass to Khafre Brown, who snagged the reception, made one tackler miss and scored from 76 yards out with 10:42 left in the second quarter.

Not to be outdone, the Cavaliers scored the next 14, using an 18-yard touchdown reception from Ra’Shaun Henry and a one yard rushing touchdown from quarterback/wide receiver Keytaon Thompson to take a 27-20 lead.