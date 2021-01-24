UVa passes test against Georgia Tech, faces another with Syracuse on Monday night

After missing his first nine shots from the field, Clark maneuvered for a layup with 1:07 remaining that snapped a 62-62 tie.

"Kihei struggled at times," Bennett said, "but, boy, did he make a tough, tough shot."

Clark previously had handed out eight assists.

"He's got ice in his veins and I trust him more than anybody in a lot of ways," UVa fifth-year senior Jay Huff said. "He makes big plays for us and he always has."

Sam Hauser, in his first year of eligibility for the Cavaliers after transferring from Marquette, was 9-of-12 from the field, including four of five on 3-pointers, and finished with 22 points.

His partner in the post, Huff, had 18 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots. Huff, a fifth-year senior who has been a backup for most of his career, also is shooting 85.7 percent on free throws for the season.

"I thought our two seniors really carried us," Bennett said. "Sam and Jay, down the stretch, really took over the game."

Georgia Tech had not lost a game since Dec. 15 at Florida State. In the interim, five scheduled Georgia Tech games had been postponed, but the Yellow Jackets had beaten North Carolina, Wake Forest and Clemson.