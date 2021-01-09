UVa ready for Boston College this time

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett hadn't forgotten a visit to Boston College early last year.
"It's funny," Bennett said Saturday after a 61-49 win over the Eagles. "When I came in the locker room [before the game], I just said, 'I'm going to give you guys a history lesson 'cause you guys are young and you forget.' "
On the first week of January last year, host Boston College defeated visiting Virginia 60-53, saddling the Cavaliers with the first of three straight losses.
"Last year, we were without a key player or two — I can't recall — and we were not right," Bennett added. "It was a tough setting. Those guys got after us."
There were shades of 2020 on Saturday, when 22nd-ranked Virginia (7-2, 3-0 ACC) jumped out to an 18-11 lead, only to see the Eagles (2-9, 0-5) counter with a 14-0 run.
After the Cavaliers had taken a 29-26 lead on a pair of Jay Huff free throws with 14 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles' C.J. Felder hit a 3-pointer to force a 29-29 tie to start the second half.
Boston College never had the lead after that and the Cavaliers pulled away behind 7-foot forward Jay Huff, who finished with a game-high 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots.
Frontcourt mate Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, had 17 points and 10 rebounds — his third straight game with a double-double.
The Cavaliers shot 45.3% from the field, compared to the Eagles, who shot 30.9% from the field only days after taking 21st-ranked Duke to the wire before losing 83-82 on the Blue Devils' floor.
It was UVa's third straight victory after a 98-75 pounding suffered at the hands of No. 1-ranked Gonzaga in December.
The Cavaliers were without sophomore guard Casey Morsell, who had not been in uniform Wednesday, when Virginia defeated Wake Forest 70-61 in Charlottesville.
Also missing in action Saturday were Kody Stattmann, who had not suited up for the Wake Forest game, as well as reserve post player Kadin Shedrick.
Two of Bennett's assistants who also had missed the game Wednesday, Orlando Vandross and Kyle Getter, were not on the sideline.
"Coach [Brad] Soderberg and coach [Jason] Williford were contact traced before," said Bennett, explaining their absence from the Wake Forest game, "but they're out of their quarantine."
Of the five Virginia starters, only Huff played fewer than 30 minutes but he was in foul trouble. Even so, it was one of the most complete games of his career.
"I think his length bothered [Boston College] around the rim," Bennett said on his postgame radio show. "He bothered them around the rim, and they weren't stretching and hitting threes.