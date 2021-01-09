UVa ready for Boston College this time

The Cavaliers shot 45.3% from the field, compared to the Eagles, who shot 30.9% from the field only days after taking 21st-ranked Duke to the wire before losing 83-82 on the Blue Devils' floor.

It was UVa's third straight victory after a 98-75 pounding suffered at the hands of No. 1-ranked Gonzaga in December.

The Cavaliers were without sophomore guard Casey Morsell, who had not been in uniform Wednesday, when Virginia defeated Wake Forest 70-61 in Charlottesville.

Also missing in action Saturday were Kody Stattmann, who had not suited up for the Wake Forest game, as well as reserve post player Kadin Shedrick.

Two of Bennett's assistants who also had missed the game Wednesday, Orlando Vandross and Kyle Getter, were not on the sideline.

"Coach [Brad] Soderberg and coach [Jason] Williford were contact traced before," said Bennett, explaining their absence from the Wake Forest game, "but they're out of their quarantine."

Of the five Virginia starters, only Huff played fewer than 30 minutes but he was in foul trouble. Even so, it was one of the most complete games of his career.