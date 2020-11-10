UVa releases basketball schedule

For the second year in a row, the Virginia men's basketball team will be venturing to the Mohegan Sun Arena in November, only this time it will be for the season opener.

The Cavaliers, ranked fourth by the Associated Press in the preseason poll announced earlier this week, will open the season Nov. 25 in at the Uncasville, Conn., site against Maine.

Two days later, at the same site, Virginia will meet a Florida team that went 19-12 in 2019-20. The Cavaliers and Gators have played three times, with the Gators routing UVa 65-39 in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Marquee match-ups for the Cavaliers include 13th-ranked Michigan State in an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game Dec. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The Michigan State-UVa game will pit UVa senior Sam Hauser against his younger brother and former Marquette teammate Joey Hauser, who transferred to Michigan State.

"I was definitely excited to see that," UVa's Hauser said Monday. "I've never played against my brother. We've always been on the same team."

Ten days later, Virginia will meet preseason No. 3 Villanova at Madison Square Garden.