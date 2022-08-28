UVa seeks to change the mindset of the previously porous defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A year ago, Virginia’s offense was electric. Behind star quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Cavaliers scored the fourth-most touchdowns in the ACC.

The problem? Virginia's defense gave up the fifth-most scores in the conference, and UVa squandered its record-setting offensive season, finishing 6-6.

Some — inside and outside of the program — blamed a mentality that seemed to expect and accept high-scoring games.

With the coaching move to new head man Tony Elliott and his staff, that approach is a thing of the past.

“We made a very big emphasis on changing that mindset,” sophomore safety Langston Long said of the defense’s offseason focus. “We’re going to do what we need to do every game.”

UVa will be, by design, a bend-but-don’t-break defense, one focused on forcing opponents to earn their way down the field and tightening in the red zone.

A year after a decidedly broken defense allowed 14 plays of 50 yards or longer, the most in Power Five football, cutting down on those breakdowns and allowing fewer red-zone touchdowns have been focal points for new coordinator John Rudzinski.

Where former coach Bronco Mendenhall set a pillar of holding opponents to under 24 points per game, Rudzinski’s goal for his unit is simultaneously vaguer and clearer — keep them out of the end zone.

“It’s a departure. A different kind of message,” said Long. “And I think it’s working with the personnel that we have.”

Rudzinksi, a former Air Force coordinator, does have certain statistics and metrics he keeps tabs on — rushing defense, opponent yards per play, opponent scoring per possession, third-down defense and takeaways.

“Those translate into being able to playing winning football,” said Rudzinski. “The number one goal for our program is to score more points than our opponents. We’ll try to do as best we can on defense and we’re fortunate to have a very good offense.”

The defense must replace six starters from last year’s squad but has been bolstered by a few key transfer additions, including edge rushers Kam Butler (Miami of Ohio) and Paul Ankere (Columbia).

Star linebacker Nick Jackson is back to anchor the middle of the unit and cornerback Anthony Johnson leads the back end.

Rudzinski labels his scheme a 4-3, but it’s become clear during preseason practices that UVa is preparing to play its base defense with five defensive backs — Johnson and Fentrell Cyrpess at the corners, Long, Antonio Clary and Roanoker Darrius Bratton at the safeties.

The front morphs from a three-down look with a standing edge rusher to a traditional four-man front.

And while the defense doesn’t enter the season with the idea that UVa’s games will be shootouts, it does — as Rudzinski noted — expect good production from the other side of the ball, where Armstrong and a deep and talented wide receiving corps headlined by Dontayvion Wicks are mastering the new offense installed by Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

Elliott appears to be set up for some degree of success in his first season as a head coach. The Cavaliers’ nonconference schedule (Richmond, Illinois, Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina) is certainly manageable, and UVa gets arguably its three hardest ACC games at home (Pittsburgh, Miami and North Carolina).

And while the outside expectation is for the offense to carry the team, the reality is results may come down to how much Virginia improves on the other side of the football.

“As a defensive side, we know what we can do and what we can bring to the table,” said outside linebacker Chico Bennett. “We don’t want a repeat of what happened last year.”