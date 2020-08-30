UVa soccer: Current ACC plans could mean long season for last year's national runners-up

If the Virginia men's soccer program is going to make one of its annual runs for an NCAA championship, the Cavaliers will have to wait a little longer than usual.

After the ACC championship is likely determined in the fall (the conference has not yet confirmed how it will handle this nor have schedules been released), the NCAA title will be determined in the spring.

"I have a pretty good idea; I've just got to refrain from talking about [the league's plans]," UVa coach George Gelnovatch said during a Friday video conference. "Nothing is set in stone."

"To try to play anyone outside the conference is tricky."

The complications were spurred by the approval from the NCAA's board of directors that moved the Division I championships for soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country and FCS football to next spring.

Gelnovatch sees the ACC teams playing one game a week for six weeks, possibly followed by a conference tournament that would last another two weeks.

"With a preseason week or two, I think that's nine weeks," said Gelnovatch, whose Cavaliers reached the NCAA championship game last year before losing to Georgetown on penalty kicks.