UVa swimmer Paige Madden wins relay silver in Olympics

UVa swimmer Paige Madden was part of the women's 4x200 freestyle relay team that won the silver medal Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Allison Schmitt swam the first leg, with Madden on the second leg, Katie McLaughlin handling the third leg and Olympic great Katie Ledecky swimming the anchor leg.

China won in a world-record time of 7:40.33, with the U.S. second in 7:40.73 and favorite Australia third in 7:41.29. All three medal-winning teams eclipsed the previous world record.

The U.S. was in fourth after Schmitt's leg of 1:56.34. Madden swam her leg in 1:55.20 to move the U.S. to third. McLaughlin kept the team in third with a time of 1:55.38. Ledecky swam her leg in 1:53.70 to move the U.S. into second.

"It was awesome," Madden said after the race. "This is like a dream."

As a senior, Madden helped UVa win the NCAA women's swimming and diving team title this year. She won three individual NCAA titles and was part of a winning relay team at this year's NCAAs.

Madden took seventh in the 400 freestyle final earlier this week in Tokyo.