UVa swimmers win Olympic medals in 200 individual medley

University of Virginia swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan’s Yui Ohasi won the event with a time of 2:08.52 for her second gold medal of the week.

Walsh was second with a time of 2:08.65, while Douglass finished in third place at 2:09.04.

In the next final, Katie Ledecky won gold in the 1,500 freestyle, with fellow American Erica Sullivan taking silver.

Walsh and Douglass join incoming UVa freshman Emma Weyant as medalists in Tokyo. Weyant took the silver medal in the 400 I.M. earlier in the week.

Walsh and Douglass helped UVa win its first NCAA women's swimming and diving team championship this year. Walsh won the NCAA title in the 200 I.M. and Douglass won the NCAA crown in the 50 freestyle. Walsh also was on a relay team that won an NCAA title.

In other action in Tokyo, ex-Uva rower Hannah Osborne earned a silver medal in the women’s double sculls.