UVa-Syracuse men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: After the Cavaliers won at Syracuse 48-34 in the opening game of the 2019-20 season, the Orange came to Charlottesville in January and handed UVa a 63-55 overtime loss at John Paul Jones Arena. … UVa shot 31.4% from the field against the Orange's perpetually strong defense. … Syracuse returns four starters from that team, including double-figure scorers that night, Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim, son of head coach Buddy Boeheim. … All five Syracuse starters have double-figure scoring averages and have played 33 minutes per game or more. … In its last two games, both at home, the Orange has beaten Miami 83-57 and Virginia Tech 78-60. … Prior to that, Syracuse lost back-to-back road games at North Carolina and Pittsburgh, the latter by 20 points. … Virginia is the only team unbeaten in ACC play and has a one-game lead over Florida State in the ACC standings. … The Cavaliers are on a six-game winning streak.