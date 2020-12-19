 Skip to main content
UVa-Virginia Tech women's basketball game postponed because of COVID-19
breaking

UVa-Virginia Tech women's basketball game postponed because of COVID-19

Thompson

Virginia women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson is shown congratulating her players during a win at Virginia Tech last season. The teams' Sunday meeting at Tech has been postponed.

 The Roanoke Times, File February

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team's home game Sunday against rival Virginia has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the UVa program.

The ACC and the two schools announced the postponement Saturday. A new date has not yet been announced.

This is the first time either team has had a game postponed or canceled this season because of COVID-19.

UVa (0-5, 0-2) had been idle since losing at Florida State last Sunday.

Injury-plagued UVa has been down to seven players in each of the past two games. Those games followed the cancellation of UVa's Dec. 6 game with George Washington; that game was canceled because injuries (and Dylan Horton opting out) had left UVa with just six available players.

Florida State transfer London Clarkson would have made her UVa debut Sunday, giving UVa's depth a much-needed boost. UVa had announced earlier Saturday that the sophomore forward had received an ACC waiver to play this season. She had already been given the green light from the NCAA Division I Council, which on Wednesday gave all transfers a blanket waiver to play this school year.

Sunday's game was going to be the final one of the month for both UVa and the Hokies (6-1, 1-1).

Virginia Tech is not scheduled to return to action until a Jan. 3 visit to Duke, which has been on a COVID-19 pause since Wednesday.

Virginia is not scheduled to play again until a Jan. 3 game against nationally ranked Louisville, which has been on a COVID-19 pause since Dec. 11.

Saturday's postponement news came on the same day that the UVa men's basketball team was set to return to practice after having been on a COVID-19 pause since Dec. 9.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

