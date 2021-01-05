 Skip to main content
UVa-Wake Forest men's basketball preview capsule
UVa-Wake Forest men's basketball preview capsule

Men's Basketball

Wednesday 

Wake Forest at Virginia

9 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: MASN

Records: Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1), No. 22 Virginia (5-2, 1-0)

Last meeting: Visiting Virginia defeated Wake Forest 65-63 in overtime on Jan. 26, 2020.

Wake FOREST PROBABLE STARTERS: F Isaiah Mucius (11.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg), F Ody Oguama (9.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg), G Jalen Johnson (7.0 ppg), G Jahcobi Neath (6.3 ppg), G Davien Williamson (9.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

VIRGINIA PROBABLE STARTERS: F Sam Hauser (12.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg), C Jay Huff (11.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg), G Trey Murphy III (11.1 ppg), G Kihei Clark (10.6 ppg, 3.4 apg), G Casey Morsell (5.7 ppg).

NOTES:  The Deacons will be making their first appearance at UVa under first-year head coach Steve Forbes, most recently the head coach at East Tennessee State, where he won at least 24 games in four of his five seasons. … Forbes replaced Danny Manning, whose 2019-2020 Wake team finished 13-8. … The top three scorers from that team are gone, two of them as transfers, Olivier Sarr to Kentucky and Chaundee Brown to Michigan. … The leading scorer off that team, Brandon Childress, was a senior. His father, Randolph, was retained as a member of Forbes' staff. …  Wake was a 70-54 loser in its ACC opener Sunday night at Georgia Tech, where the Deacons trailed by 26 points during one stretch. … UVa has won the last eight games in the series and nine of 10 after losing six in a row to Wake between 2007-2011.

— Doug Doughty

