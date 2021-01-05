UVa-Wake Forest men's basketball preview capsule

NOTES: The Deacons will be making their first appearance at UVa under first-year head coach Steve Forbes, most recently the head coach at East Tennessee State, where he won at least 24 games in four of his five seasons. … Forbes replaced Danny Manning, whose 2019-2020 Wake team finished 13-8. … The top three scorers from that team are gone, two of them as transfers, Olivier Sarr to Kentucky and Chaundee Brown to Michigan. … The leading scorer off that team, Brandon Childress, was a senior. His father, Randolph, was retained as a member of Forbes' staff. … Wake was a 70-54 loser in its ACC opener Sunday night at Georgia Tech, where the Deacons trailed by 26 points during one stretch. … UVa has won the last eight games in the series and nine of 10 after losing six in a row to Wake between 2007-2011.