UVa wins first game in convincing comeback

Blount left the game with under four minutes to play with an apparent left ankle injury.

After months of fighting just to get on the football field, with the uncertainty of COVID-19 hanging over everything they did, the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) finally got to play their opener. The defense lived up to its offseason hype and the offense got in gear just in time to make sure the mask-cladded fans on hand wouldn’t have to hold their breath.

A crowd of about 800 Virginia fans – friends and family of the team’s players and staff – sat in the south stands, clustered in small groups of two or four, leaving three or four empty seats between them and the next pocket of people.

Across the field, in the north stands, a group of about 200 Duke fans sat, spaced even further apart.

They saw an inauspicious beginning to UVa’s season.

Tavares Kelly, taking over for star Joe Reed, who is now in the NFL, fumbled the opening kickoff, fighting for extra yards at the end of his return and Duke (0-3, 0-3) got the ball at the 19-yard line.