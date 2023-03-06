GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia's Reece Beekman was named the ACC defensive player of the year on Monday, while Beekman and fellow UVa guard Kihei Clark were named to the All-ACC third team.

Virginia Tech's Grant Basile and UVa's Jayden Gardner earned All-ACC honorable mention in voting by a panel of 15 ACC head coaches and 60 media members.

Beekman received 29 votes for defensive player of the year. Leaky Black of North Carolina was second with 18 votes.

Beekman ranks third in the league in steals (1.6 spg) and usually guards the opposing team's top perimeter player.

Beekman and Clark both made the ACC all-defensive team. They are part of a UVa squad that leads the league in scoring defense (60.5 ppg).

“We play a team kind of defense,” UVa coach Tony Bennett told the Charlottesville Daily Progress recently, “but those two are so important for us. When they’re locked in and right and they’re keeping the ball in front and using their strengths, that’s so significant for us.”

Clark, who averages 11.1 points, made the All-ACC third team for the second time. He ranks second in the league in both assists (5.7 apg) and assist-turnover ratio.

Beekman averages 9.3 points. He leads the league in assist-turnover ratio and ranks third in assists (5.3 apg).

Gardner averages 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who tied for the league regular-season title.

Basile, a Wright State graduate transfer, ranks eighth in the league in scoring (16.5 ppg).

"He's gotten better defensively. He's gotten better on the glass," Hokies coach Mike Young said Monday after his team put up some shots at the Greensboro Coliseum. "He's tried his tail off to do everything we've asked him to do."

In league play, Basile ranks third in the ACC in scoring (17.7 ppg).

"The biggest thing was confidence," Basile said Monday. "I knew I was capable. The coaches knew I was capable."

Basile has made 62 3-pointers this year, up from 39 at Wright State last year.

"I've shot the ball a lot better," he said. "That was a big point of emphasis for me. Kind of going against some bigger, stronger athletes, I was going to have to shoot the ball a lot better. That was a big focus this [past] summer."

Basile said he has not yet decided if he will turn pro after the season or use his extra year of eligibility.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong was voted the ACC player of the year. He received 30 votes. Wake Forest's Tyree Appleby was second with 23 votes.

Pittsburgh's Jeff Capel was named the coach of the year. He reaped 57 votes. Jim Larranaga of Miami was a distant second with eight votes.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski was chosen the rookie of the year. He reaped 68 votes. Syracuse's Judah Mintz was a distant second with seven votes.

Boston College's Quinten Post was voted the most improved player. He got 23 votes. Virginia Tech point guard Sean Pedulla was second with 14 votes.

Pitt's Nike Sibande was named the sixth man of the year. He had 47 votes. UVa's Ben Vander Plas was second with eight votes.

Wong and Appleby were joined on the All-ACC first team by North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Clemson's Hunter Tyson and Pitt's Jamarius Burton.

Filipowski was joined on the All-ACC second team by the N.C. State duo of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner, as well as by Miami's Jordan Miller and Pitt's Blake Hinson.

Beekman and Clark were joined on the All-ACC third team by Miami's Norchad Omier, Clemson's PJ Hall and Syracuse's Jesse Edwards.

Beekman and Clark were joined on the all-defensive team by Black, Edwards and Duke's Dereck Lively II.

Filipowski, Mintz and Lively were joined on the all-freshman team by Notre Dame's JJ Starling and Duke's Tyrese Proctor.