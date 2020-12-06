UVa's Brennan Armstrong's performance brings back memories

The emergence of dual-threat Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has made for some obvious comparisons for Cavaliers' head coach Bronce Mendenhall.
As the head coach at Brigham Young from 2005-2015, Mendenhall had a front-row seat during the development of Taysom Hill, a tight end for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL before he recently was given a shot at quarterback.
Hill passed for close to 7,000 yards in his BYU career and rushed for nearly 3,000 as a dual-threat QB.
Mendenhall was asked to compare Hill and Armstrong even before UVa's game Saturday with visiting Boston College, won by the Cavaliers 43-32 as Armstrong passed for 287 yards and rushed for a team-leading 130 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run.
"I saw Taysom in the game that he started after [New Orleans starter] Drew Brees was injured," Mendenhall said recently. "Taysom and Brennan are similar in terms of competitive spirit. They're similar in terms of their optimism and leadership and their ability just to make plays.
"It's hard to imagine either one of them as a Little League player ever losing a game because, if you give them the ball, something good is gonna happen.
"Taysom, in terms of true speed and athleticism, is a little more crafty and wily and kind of clever, I guess is the best way to put it."
The Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4 ACC) are 5-3 in games started by Armstrong, who suffered a concussion Oct. 10 when he took a blow to the head before halftime in a 38-21 UVa loss to N.C. State.
A week in the concussion protocol kept him out of an Oct. 17 game at Wake Forest, where Virginia lost 40-23 in a game that was tied in the third quarter.
Armstrong was back the next week, when visiting Virginia lost to No. 11 Miami 19-14 in a game that went down to the wire.
Since then, Virginia has won four games in a row, scoring 173 points. Over that span, Armstrong has passed for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns and he has rushed for 338 yards and four TDs.
"I think I'm getting better every day," said Armstrong, who played in seven games last year as the backup to another all-purpose quarterback, Bryce Perkins, who led the Cavaliers to a spot in the ACC championship game, followed by an appearance in the Orange Bowl.
Perkins passed for a school-record 3,558 yards and rushed for 769 yards in 14 games. Armstrong, who missed an opportunity with the cancellation of a game at Florida State, has passed for 1,858 yards and rushed for 529 yards in nine games.
Perkins was a major last year factor in ending a 15-game Virginia losing streak to rival Virginia Tech, The task for Armstrong is to end a nine-game losing streak in Blacksburg, where the Hokies will play host to the Cavaliers on Saturday night.
Virginia had never beaten Boston College before ending a six-game losing streak against the Eagles while celebrating Senior Day.
"I was like, 'we can check it off the books,'" said Armstrong said, who signed with Virginia in the spring of 2018 after earlier committing to Minnesota.
"I came here at midyear and was friends with those [older] guys even before my class came in. So, yeah, [their senior day] meant the world to me."
