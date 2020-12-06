UVa's Brennan Armstrong's performance brings back memories

The Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4 ACC) are 5-3 in games started by Armstrong, who suffered a concussion Oct. 10 when he took a blow to the head before halftime in a 38-21 UVa loss to N.C. State.

A week in the concussion protocol kept him out of an Oct. 17 game at Wake Forest, where Virginia lost 40-23 in a game that was tied in the third quarter.

Armstrong was back the next week, when visiting Virginia lost to No. 11 Miami 19-14 in a game that went down to the wire.

Since then, Virginia has won four games in a row, scoring 173 points. Over that span, Armstrong has passed for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns and he has rushed for 338 yards and four TDs.

"I think I'm getting better every day," said Armstrong, who played in seven games last year as the backup to another all-purpose quarterback, Bryce Perkins, who led the Cavaliers to a spot in the ACC championship game, followed by an appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Perkins passed for a school-record 3,558 yards and rushed for 769 yards in 14 games. Armstrong, who missed an opportunity with the cancellation of a game at Florida State, has passed for 1,858 yards and rushed for 529 yards in nine games.