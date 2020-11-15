UVa's early interception and return for TD set the tone for victory over Louisville

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield was convinced that turnovers would decide the Cardinals' game Saturday night at Virginia.

Clearly, the Cavaliers were paying attention.

It's hard to say there was a bigger play in the game than an interception and 85-yard return for a touchdown by UVa linebacker Noah Taylor with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

Louisville had picked up four first downs in driving from its 30-yard line to the Virginia 10. The Cardinals briefly held the lead in the second quarter, but UVa pulled away for a 31-17 victory.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 358 yards in total offense, and the outcome remained in doubt when Cunningham took off down the field midway through the fourth quarter.

Cunningham was stopped by UVa cornerback Nick Grant, a senior who wrestled Cunningham to the ground and, in the process, stole the ball from him.

"We talked about it Friday night, that it would come down to turnovers and turnover margin," Satterfield said. "It came down to that again today. You can't turn the ball over if you ever want to win football games.

"That was the difference in the game and the reason we came out on the short end of the stick."