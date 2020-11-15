 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa's early interception and return for TD set the tone for victory over Louisville
0 comments

UVa's early interception and return for TD set the tone for victory over Louisville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
111420-cdp-sports-uvafootball325.JPG

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (right) throws the ball during a game against Virginia on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Containing Cunningham was one of the big challenges for Virginia's defense.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE (CHARLOTTESVILLE) DAILY PROGRESS

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield was convinced that turnovers would decide the Cardinals' game Saturday night at Virginia.

Clearly, the Cavaliers were paying attention.

It's hard to say there was a bigger play in the game than an interception and 85-yard return for a touchdown by UVa linebacker Noah Taylor with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

Louisville had picked up four first downs in driving from its 30-yard line to the Virginia 10. The Cardinals briefly held the lead in the second quarter, but UVa pulled away for a 31-17 victory.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 358 yards in total offense, and the outcome remained in doubt when Cunningham took off down the field midway through the fourth quarter.

Cunningham was stopped by UVa cornerback Nick Grant, a senior who wrestled Cunningham to the ground and, in the process, stole the ball from him.

"We talked about it Friday night, that it would come down to turnovers and turnover margin," Satterfield said. "It came down to that again today. You can't turn the ball over if you ever want to win football games.

"That was the difference in the game and the reason we came out on the short end of the stick."

It was clear to see how the Cardinals weren't the same team as they were last year, when they beat the Cavaliers 28-21 in Louisville.

Two of the weapons that day were running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell. In 2019, Hawkins had rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and Atwell had caught six passes for 122 yards and another TD.

"You're developing a game plan throughout the week and our idea was that they would not be available," Satterfield said after Saturday's game. "We were short-handed on both sides of the ball tonight, and we got a couple guys back, but we got them back today.

"They didn’t practice for two weeks and hadn't been out there, so it's hard to ask them to go out there at a high level."

On the flip side, Virginia freshman Lavel Davis Jr. hadn't skipped a beat despite missing the previous three games with an undisclosed condition. He had four receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Three of Davis' receptions came in the fourth quarter, including a 24-yard completion to the Louisville 6-yard line. Davis received an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty for taunting and the Cavaliers had to settle for a field goal in what was a one-score game at the time.

"As teams want to defend against our run game [and] as they want to defend against our quarterback, they've got to know there's a bigger risk," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

CAVS' REPORT CARD | Virginia 31, Louisville 17

1. Secondary play: There was still no sign of veteran safety Joey Blount despite indications that he would be returning from a hamstring injury. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham had 358 yards in total yardage but most of that came on the ground (197 yards). He did not throw a touchdown pass. Grade: B+

2. Keep Armstrong in one piece: Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong had been unable to complete UVa's game with N.C. State after taking a blow to the head in Week 2, and he did not complete the North Carolina game one week after coming up limping. He had a team-high 15 rushing attempts Saturday but was able to go the distance. Grade: A

3. Start better: In the most recent Virginia game before Saturday, the Cavaliers gave up a touchdown to North Carolina in the first 85 seconds. On its first possession Saturday, Louisville picked up four first downs and got as far as the UVa 10-yard line before giving up an interception. The Cardinals earlier had held UVa without a first down on its first possession. Grade: B

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's one more blow for UVa QB?
UVA

What's one more blow for UVa QB?

One of UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong's knees took a blow late in the win over UNC, but has responded well to therapy and he's expected to play Saturday against Louisville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert