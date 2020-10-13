UVa's Lindell Stone completed 2 passes in 2 seasons. Then he came off the bench to hurl 30 passes for 240 yards and 3 TDs

Numbers put up by reserve Virginia quarterback Lindell Stone on Saturday were as unexpected as they were staggering.
Stone, inserted after starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong was injured with just over five minutes remaining in the first half, went on to attempt 54 passes, including 43 in the second half. He completed 30 passes for 240 yards and threw three touchdowns. He had one interception, which was returned for a touchdown.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there were an estimated 1,000 fans in Scott Stadium stands, but the game was being televised over the ACC Network.
"My son was watching in Atlanta and he was like, 'Dad, Lindell's playing,' " said Clint Alexander, who coached Stone at Woodberry Forest in Madison County.
"Immediately, we purchased the ACC Network because we couldn't find the game anywhere. I saw his first [touchdown pass] at the end of the first half and was tickled pink.
"To see Lindell and Terrell Jana work together again was like music to my ears."
After catching one pass while Armstrong was in the game in the first half, Jana, another Woodberry Forest product, caught eight balls in the second half, all thrown by Stone.
Alexander currently is the head coach at Grand Blanc Community School in Michigan. He is the uncle of Stephen Alexander, who is the head coach at North Cross School in Roanoke.
"I met Lindell as a rising ninth grader at the Woodberry summer football camp," Stephen Alexander said Wednesday. "I could not believe the kid was so young and so unbelievably mature."
He's still mature, given that he's married and is a parent.
Stone developed so early as a football player that he was offered a scholarship by UCLA as a rising ninth grader.
He comes from the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, and has a brother on the football team at SMU and another brother, Preston, who is committed to SMU. Preston has a four-star quarterback rating.
Although he received plenty of FBS interest, Lindell Stone, now listed at 6 feet and 240 pounds, lacked the height that coaches seek in a passing quarterback.
Nevertheless, UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall wasn't surprised by Stone's showing Saturday "and neither was our team," he said earlier this week.
"He wants to be a coach and, quite frankly, knows the offense better than any of us. He's a very fast decision-maker. Going against our defense last week, which is most of his preparation, he frustrates our defensive backs like crazy.
"None of them were surprised to see him execute the way he did."
Coming into Saturday's game, Stone had played in three games over two seasons and had attempted 11 passes, completing two. This is his fourth year in the program but he did not appear in a game during the 2018 season and could return next year.
His old coach says that he speaks to Stone regularly.
"We've talked quite a bit," Clint Alexander said. "When you get the nickname, Jesus, which is what the kids at Woodberry called him, it was because he was the greatest leader ever.
"He got 99 out of 100 votes for the No. 1 jersey and he's the only guy who didn't vote for himself."
Alexander's take was that Stone struggled in UVa's offensive system as a freshman and eventually had to work his way into Mendenhall's good graces.
"He didn't start off well and that's how he ended up with No. 36," Alexander said. "This year, he certainly could have had a better number but Lindell being Lindell, he ended up keeping No. 36 anyway."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!