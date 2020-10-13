UVa's Lindell Stone completed 2 passes in 2 seasons. Then he came off the bench to hurl 30 passes for 240 yards and 3 TDs

"I met Lindell as a rising ninth grader at the Woodberry summer football camp," Stephen Alexander said Wednesday. "I could not believe the kid was so young and so unbelievably mature."

He's still mature, given that he's married and is a parent.

Stone developed so early as a football player that he was offered a scholarship by UCLA as a rising ninth grader.

He comes from the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, and has a brother on the football team at SMU and another brother, Preston, who is committed to SMU. Preston has a four-star quarterback rating.

Although he received plenty of FBS interest, Lindell Stone, now listed at 6 feet and 240 pounds, lacked the height that coaches seek in a passing quarterback.

Nevertheless, UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall wasn't surprised by Stone's showing Saturday "and neither was our team," he said earlier this week.

"He wants to be a coach and, quite frankly, knows the offense better than any of us. He's a very fast decision-maker. Going against our defense last week, which is most of his preparation, he frustrates our defensive backs like crazy.

"None of them were surprised to see him execute the way he did."