UVa's Meyer finishes 4th in 800 at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Virginia's Michaela Meyer finished fourth in the final of the women's 800 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials late Sunday night, while former Virginia Tech standout Hanna Green was eighth in that race.

Only the top three finishers in the nine-woman final earned berths in the Tokyo Olympics.

Meyer had a time of 1:58.55, breaking the UVa and ACC records. Green had a time of 1:59.55.

Athing Mu, 19, won that race with a meet-record time of 1:56.07, with Raevyn Rogers second (1:57.66) and Ajee Wilson third (1:58.39). Wilson made her second Olympic team.

Former UVa star Henry Wynne took fifth in the 1,500 meters (3:37.70) on Sunday night, with ex-Virginia Tech standout Vincent Ciattei 10th (3:39.02).

Oregon freshman Cole Hocker won that 12-man final in 3:35.28, but his spot in Tokyo is not certain because he has yet to run the Olympic qualifying time. Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz Jr. was second (3:35.34); he made his third Olympic team. Yared Nuguse was third in 3:36.19.

The 800 and the 1,500 were among the events that had yet to take place when the meet was suspended Sunday because of extreme heat. Action resumed Sunday night.