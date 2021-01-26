UVa's play gets Jim Boeheim's attention

"Offensively, I thought we had some pretty good looks [Monday] but we didn't make enough of them to stay in the game," said Boehiem, whose son, Buddy, was 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Syracuse shot 20.8% on 3-pointers and 37.3% overall. Virginia shot 45.2% on 3-pointers and 49.2% overall.

"They make threes against everybody," Boeheim said. " They make it against man-to-man, zone, doesn't matter. The bottom line is, we had to be better on offense against them.

"We're not going to stop them if we play them 10 times. They're still good defensively. They're not as good. We got shots that I thought we could make and we didn't, simple as that."

The Cavaliers shot 30.3% on 3-pointers last year when they had 170 3-point field goals in 30 games. This year, through 13 games, the Cavaliers (11-2, 7-0 ACC) already have made 116 3-pointers and are shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

Going into the game, Virginia had ranked No. 22 in Division I in that category.

"We didn't know Trey was going to be eligible and thought he was going to redshirt," said Bennett, who learned of Murphy's availability on the day before the season opener. "When that happened, I'm like, 'OK, our 3-4-5 positions is where we can stretch the floor.' "