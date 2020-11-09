UVa's preseason basketball ranking highest since Ralph Sampson era

Without playing a game, the 2020-21 Virginia men’s basketball team has made history of sorts.

The preseason rankings released by the Associated Press had the Cavaliers at No. 4, UVa’s highest ranking to start the season since 7-foot-4 Ralph Sampson and his teammates were No. 1 to start the 1982-83 campaign.

Ahead of the Cavaliers this time are No. 1 Gonzaga, which received 28 of 64 first-place votes, followed by Baylor and Villanova. UVa had one first-place vote.

“We were top five before,” said Bennett, referring to the Cavaliers’ team that won the NCAA championship in 2018-2019. “Does it mean anything? Not really.

“It’s great to look at that stuff but when you talk of the preseason poll, you just don’t know. What were we preseason last year? We were like [No.] 10 or 11.”

Bennett is not a poll-watcher, but he was right about that one. The Cavaliers were 11th going into the 2019-20 season.

By the end of the season, UVa had fallen to 16th, but the Cavaliers did not end the season with a loss, as is usually the case at tournament time. Virginia was on an eight-game winning streak, with wins over No. 7 Duke and No. 10 Louisville on back-to-back Saturdays.

They were on the way to the ACC Tournament when COVID-19 got in the way.

“I think we had a legitimate shot at the [NCAA] championship,” said 7-foot Jay Huff, who was redshirted as a freshman at UVa and revealed this summer that he would be returning for a fifth year.

“The way we were pIaying, I think we would have surprised some people. Early on, people were starting to get down on us, but I think we had a good chance to win it last year.”

Huff worked out in front of NBA scouts before revealing on social media that he would be returning. He also got married during the summer.

The Cavaliers’ biggest loss was Mamadi Diakite, a multitalented post player who led Virginia in scoring and was the Cavaliers’ best post-defender.

"Last year's team could win because of their defense," Bennett said. "Mamadi could control a game with shot-blocking [and] quickness, guarding mulitple positions and covering up a lot of mistakes."

Taking Diakite's place statistically will be Sam Hauser, who averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds before transferring to UVa from Marquette following the 2018-19 season.

Additions include a trio of perimeter players — small forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim and guards Reece Beekman and Carson McCorkle — each of them rated a four-star on the rivals.com five-star scale.

“Most of our first-years have shown flashes, speaking in general terms,” Bennett said. “You see the talent, the ability, things they do well. The physicality, the intensity and the lack of experience … those things do show up but I’m excited about them.

“Jabri and Carson missed the majority of their senior year [in high school] with injuries, so thank goodness that they’re healthy. But that chunk of time that they missed … that shows up and I just keep encouraging them because they really have the ability to shoot the basketball.”

The Cavaliers also added a transfer, Trey Murphy III, a 6-7 wing from Rice who averaged a team-leading 13.7 points for the Owls last season and made 75 3-pointers.

As a transfer, Murphy would have to sit out a year before playing for UVa, unless granted an appeal by the NCAA.

"Coach [Mike] Brey [at Notre Dame] put up a motion that no one should have to sit out this year because of the unique situation with the pandemic," Bennett said. 'I'm not sure where that stands. We'll have to wait and see."