UVa's Walsh among 3 U.S. gold medalists on Day 2 of world swimming championships

Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel and Alex Walsh all won for the U.S. on the second day of the world swimming championships on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.
The 19-year-old Huske improved on her own American record in the women's 100 butterfly, clocking 55.64 seconds to finish ahead of France's Marie Wattel and China's Zhang Yufei.
Dressel was a half-second off the world record as he took gold in the men's 50 butterfly with 22.57, ahead of Brazilian Nicholas Santos and American teammate Michael Andrew.
Walsh clocked 2:07.13 in the women's 200 medley, the fifth fastest time ever posted. The 20-year-old UVa sophomore finished 1.44 seconds ahead Australia's Kaylee McKeown, and 1.78 ahead of 16-year-old teammate Leah Hayes, whose time of 2:08.91 is a junior world record.
It brought the Americans' medal tally to 12 altogether — five gold, one silver and six bronze.