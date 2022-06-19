UVa's Walsh among 3 U.S. gold medalists on Day 2 of world swimming championships

Some of the giants of women’s basketball say if not for Title IX, doors would not have been open for them to blaze trails to Hall of Fame careers on and off the court, but sound complacency alarms when it comes to future of the law. Marsha Sharp says Title IX is the most impactful legislation of the 20th century. The woman who coached Sheryl Swoopes and Texas Tech to the 1993 national championship and a handful of other Hall of Famers said in a discussion with The Associated Press the work of Title IX isn’t finished after 50 years. The law has been so successful many young women don't know about it, though these icons of women's basketball say there are still more battles to be fought.