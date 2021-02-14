Virginia-Florida State men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: UVa is just 1-2 against ranked foes this season, with that win coming on Jan. 16 against a Clemson team that was No. 12 at the time but is no longer ranked. … UVa is atop the ACC standings, with FSU in second place. … These teams split their two meetings last year. … FSU needed overtime to beat visiting Wake Forest on Saturday. It was the Seminoles' first game since Jan. 30 because of FSU's COVID-19 pause. … FSU has won 23 straight ACC home games. … M.J. Walker averages 13.7 points for FSU, while RaiQuan Gray averages 11.1 points and freshman Scottie Barnes 10.5 points. … FSU leads the ACC in scoring offense (79.1 ppg), while UVa leads the league in scoring defense (58.7 ppg). … FSU also leads the league in blocks (5.0 bpg). … Sam Hauser averages 15.1 points for UVa.