Virginia-Florida State men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Monday
No. 9 Virginia at No. 17 Florida State
7 p.m. at Donald L. Tucker Center
TV: ESPN
Records: UVa 15-3, 11-1 ACC; FSU 11-3, 7-2
Notes: UVa is just 1-2 against ranked foes this season, with that win coming on Jan. 16 against a Clemson team that was No. 12 at the time but is no longer ranked. … UVa is atop the ACC standings, with FSU in second place. … These teams split their two meetings last year. … FSU needed overtime to beat visiting Wake Forest on Saturday. It was the Seminoles' first game since Jan. 30 because of FSU's COVID-19 pause. … FSU has won 23 straight ACC home games. … M.J. Walker averages 13.7 points for FSU, while RaiQuan Gray averages 11.1 points and freshman Scottie Barnes 10.5 points. … FSU leads the ACC in scoring offense (79.1 ppg), while UVa leads the league in scoring defense (58.7 ppg). … FSU also leads the league in blocks (5.0 bpg). … Sam Hauser averages 15.1 points for UVa.
— Mark Berman
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
