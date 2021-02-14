 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia-Florida State men's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Virginia-Florida State men's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
new new UVa logo

Courtesy of UVa

Men’s Basketball

Monday

No. 9 Virginia at No. 17 Florida State

7 p.m. at Donald L. Tucker Center

TV: ESPN

Records: UVa 15-3, 11-1 ACC; FSU 11-3, 7-2

Notes: UVa is just 1-2 against ranked foes this season, with that win coming on Jan. 16 against a Clemson team that was No. 12 at the time but is no longer ranked. … UVa is atop the ACC standings, with FSU in second place. … These teams split their two meetings last year. … FSU needed overtime to beat visiting Wake Forest on Saturday. It was the Seminoles' first game since Jan. 30 because of FSU's COVID-19 pause. … FSU has won 23 straight ACC home games. … M.J. Walker averages 13.7 points for FSU, while RaiQuan Gray averages 11.1 points and freshman Scottie Barnes 10.5 points. … FSU leads the ACC in scoring offense (79.1 ppg), while UVa leads the league in scoring defense (58.7 ppg). … FSU also leads the league in blocks (5.0 bpg). … Sam Hauser averages 15.1 points for UVa.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
No. 9 UVa controls North Carolina, 60-48
UVA

No. 9 UVa controls North Carolina, 60-48

During the week, North Carolina coach Roy Williams worried about the matchup with Virginia’s slick-shooting forwards, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff. Saturday night, his concern proved warranted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert