Virginia-Georgia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This will be the first of four games in seven days for the Yellow Jackets, who will be visiting Clemson on Thursday before hosting Pittsburgh on Saturday and Boston College on Monday. … UVa beat Georgia Tech 64-62 on Jan. 23 after rallying from an 11-point deficit. … Georgia Tech has won 11 straight ACC games at McCamish Pavilion, including five this season. One of those five wins came against nationally ranked Florida State. … Georgia Tech rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat visiting Notre Dame last weekend. … Jose Alvarado averages 17.6 points for Georgia Tech, while Moses Wright averages 16.6 points and Michael Devoe 14.1 points. The starting lineup also includes ex-VMI guard Bubba Parham, who averages 7.7 points. … UVa has beaten Georgia Tech seven straight times. … ACC player of the week Sam Hauser averages 15.4 points for UVa.