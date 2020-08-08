Virginia golfer Smyth eliminated at U.S Women’s Amateur

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Riley Smyth of UVa lost in the quarterfinals of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club on Saturday morning.
Southern Cal’s Alyaa Abdulghany beat Smyth 2 up.
Abdulghany led 3 up after seven holes. Her lead was down to 2 up after nine holes, but she won three of the next four holes to go 4 up. Smyth won on No. 14 and No. 16, but Abdulghany matched her birdie on No. 17 to close out the match.
Stanford recruit Rose Zhang beat Abdulghany in the afternoon semifinals. Zhang will face defending champ Gabriela Ruffels of Southern Cal in Sunday’s 36-hole final.
