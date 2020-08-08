You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia golfer Smyth eliminated at U.S Women’s Amateur
0 comments

Virginia golfer Smyth eliminated at U.S Women’s Amateur

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Riley Smyth of UVa lost in the quarterfinals of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club on Saturday morning.

Southern Cal’s Alyaa Abdulghany beat Smyth 2 up.

Abdulghany led 3 up after seven holes. Her lead was down to 2 up after nine holes, but she won three of the next four holes to go 4 up. Smyth won on No. 14 and No. 16, but Abdulghany matched her birdie on No. 17 to close out the match.

Stanford recruit Rose Zhang beat Abdulghany in the afternoon semifinals. Zhang will face defending champ Gabriela Ruffels of Southern Cal in Sunday’s 36-hole final.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall gives his take on the 2020 football schedule

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News