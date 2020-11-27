Virginia heads to Tallahassee for meeting with Florida State

In all likelihood, Saturday night's football game between Virginia and host Florida State will be held as scheduled.
That wasn't the case one week earlier, when it was announced on game day that FSU would not go through with a game against visiting Clemson, which already had arrived in Tallahassee.
Everything broke loose after a Clemson player had traveled to Florida State after testing positive for COVID-19.
"The [UVa] team has remained playable and healthy enough for us to be counted on by any team that's going to play us," Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall said earlier this week. "
"There's a great chance you're going to play the game because [the Cavaliers'] history is they're going to have their roster and they're going to be there no matter what."
Virginia (4-4, 3-4 ACC) will be playing the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) in their first year under head coach Mike Norvell, previously the head coach at Memphis, where he was 38-15.
Norvell didn't offer any apologies for the Seminoles not playing Clemson as scheduled.
"[We're] so grateful for our medical advisers and the protocol that is in place," Norvell said on his radio show earlier this week. "Our players' well-being is of the utmost priority. Any time you don't get a chance to go out there and compete, it hurts.
"Our players … were ready. There was so much excitement for the opportunity. At the end of the day, it was really out of control."
Both teams Saturday will feature first-year starting quarterbacks, including Jordan Travis, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Louisville to FSU after the 2018 season.
Travis leads the Seminoles in rushing with 469 yards and six touchdowns and he has passed for 864 yards and four TDs. He replaced James Blackman, who passed for 2,339 yards and 17 touchdowns last year but announced earlier this month that he will be transferring.
Norvell has compared Travis to Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, who rushed for 197 yards and ran for two scores in a 31-17 loss at Virginia, where Cunningham rushed for 161 yards.
"Tate just continues to get better," Norvell said. "He truly is a sponge of what we do in the weight room."
Armstrong has rushed for a team-high 399 yards despite missing the Cavaliers' game with Wake Forest after being injured prior to halftime one week earlier in a 38-31 home loss to N.C. State.
He returned to the lineup for a road game at Miami, where the Cavaliers lost 19-14 before embarking on a three-game winning streak.
"Great quarterbacks have great anticipation and great quarterbacks are really fast decision-makers," Mendenhall said. "I think Brennan's accuracy of decisions without compromising speed is improving.
"He's already a good athlete. He's already a good leader, but I would say just that the speed and accuracy of his decisions is what I see consistently."
