Virginia heads to Tallahassee for meeting with Florida State

In all likelihood, Saturday night's football game between Virginia and host Florida State will be held as scheduled.

That wasn't the case one week earlier, when it was announced on game day that FSU would not go through with a game against visiting Clemson, which already had arrived in Tallahassee.

Everything broke loose after a Clemson player had traveled to Florida State after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The [UVa] team has remained playable and healthy enough for us to be counted on by any team that's going to play us," Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall said earlier this week. "

"There's a great chance you're going to play the game because [the Cavaliers'] history is they're going to have their roster and they're going to be there no matter what."

Virginia (4-4, 3-4 ACC) will be playing the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) in their first year under head coach Mike Norvell, previously the head coach at Memphis, where he was 38-15.

Norvell didn't offer any apologies for the Seminoles not playing Clemson as scheduled.