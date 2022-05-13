Virginia loses to Florida State in ACC softball quarterfinal

PITTSBURGH — The Virginia softball season came to an end Thursday night, although not without some final-inning drama.

Held scoreless through the first six innings, the sixth-seeded Cavaliers erupted for three runs in the seventh. But third-seeded and third-ranked Florida State held on for a 5-3 win in the ACC quarterfinals.

"Nobody expected us to be playing in the quarterfinals, and I think we've defied a lot of people's expectations," UVa coach Joanna Hardin said after the loss. "We came in with a little chip on our shoulder today. We felt like we were playing with house money because no one expected us to win the game. No one expected us to bring eight runners to the plate in the seventh inning and be one swing away from going ahead [against] No. 3 in the country.

"So I think for us it's really good and I think it affirms to us what we know about ourselves, … that we can compete with anybody in the country.

"We have a lot of young talent. This season and this experience in the ACC tournament, playing under the lights against a great opponent, I think that will pay dividends down the line for our squad."

UVa (27-24) finished with a winning record for the first time in 10 years.

"We're building that winning culture," said reliever Mikayla Houge, who gave up three runs Thursday. "We have all the pieces. It just takes experience and time."

Virginia, which lost to FSU for the 16th straight time, banged out eight hits to Florida State's seven but left five runners on base.

UVa had gone 13-11 in ACC regular-season play, including 0-3 against the Seminoles (50-5). FSU beat UVa 9-0, 9-0 and 7-2 last month.

Thanks in part to the seventh inning, Thursday's meeting had more tension.

"We've been super competitive this year," said UVa's Tori Gilbert, who doubled twice and scored a run. "This is like a whole new culture that we have and you can really see how we're starting to really compete with all the top teams in the ACC.

"You could see from us playing FSU [last month] … to now, I think it's just a slow process."

All-ACC pitcher Kathryn Sandercock (27-1) held UVa scoreless for the first six innings, but Florida State coach Lonni Alameda opted to put Mack Leonard in the circle to start the seventh. Leonard lasted only three batters.

After Sarah Coon singled off Leonard, Gilbert doubled. Kailyn Jones had an RBI infield single to cut the lead to 5-1. Alameda then put Sandercock back in the circle.

Emma McBride grounded out to third, with Jones moving to second but Gilbert staying at third. Arizona Ritchie had an RBI infield single to cut the lead to 5-2. Pinch hitter Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) hit a fielder's choice grounder, with pinch runner Kelly Ayer out at second. Leah Boggs hit an RBI double to trim the deficit to 5-3.

But with runners on second and third, Katie Goldberg flied out to right field to end the game.

"We were one at-bat away from tying it up," Gilbert said.

Sandercock allowed only five hits in the game.

"She's an All-American for a reason," Hardin said. "The ball moves and it jumps a lot. She throws hard, she throws down. She executes and hits her spots pretty well, and then she can go up in the zone."

The Seminoles scored twice off UVa starter Molly Grube (2-4) in the fourth to grab a 2-0 lead. Sydney Sherrill doubled, advanced on a grounder and scored on Leonard's run-scoring sacrifice fly. Devyn Flaherty doubled and Jahni Kerr had an RBI single.

"A couple pitches up in the zone," Hardin said.

Gilbert doubled for UVa to lead off the fifth, but Sandercock got out of the jam. Jones and McBride each flied to left field and Ritchie grounded out.

With her team still down 2-0, Hardin brought in Houge to start the bottom of the fifth.

"We didn't want it to get out of hand, …so we decided to make that change," Hardin said.

But Houge allowed one run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

"I was just trying my best to keep it close," Houge said. "They're a very challenging offense; they have been all year."

After FSU's Chloe Culp got an infield hit off Houge in the fifth, pinch runner Amaya Ross stole second and advanced to third on a grounder. Ross scored on Kaley Mudge's RBI grounder.

In the sixth, Houge surrendered solo homers to Kalei Harding and Flaherty. Hardin pulled Houge in favor of Aly Rayle.

"She just missed a couple pitches," Hardin said of Houge. "A couple mistakes that got hit really hard."

Hardin said the future is bright for the Cavaliers.

"You have to believe that you're capable of beating anybody before you can do that," she said. "We've proven to ourselves that we can.

"Just continue to grow and get better and clean up our defense and execute better in the circle and [have] timely hitting."

