Virginia No. 17 in new AP poll, but Virginia Tech drops out

The Virginia men's basketball team rose one spot to No. 17 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, with Virginia Tech and Richmond each dropping out after a lopsided loss.

UVa (3-1) moved up from No. 18 despite being idle this past week because of its COVID-19 pause.

The Hokies (4-1) fell from No. 15 to third in the "also receiving votes" category after their 75-55 home loss to Penn State.

Richmond (4-1) fell from No. 19 to first in the "also receiving votes" category after its 87-71 loss at nationally ranked West Virginia. Richmond was two points in back of No. 25 Michigan in the new poll.

Clemson (5-0), which visits Virginia Tech on Tuesday, cracked the poll at No. 24.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas remained 1-2-3-4-5.

Missouri and Michigan also cracked the poll.

Arizona State also dropped out.

