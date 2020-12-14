 Skip to main content
Virginia No. 17 in new AP poll, but Virginia Tech drops out
Virginia No. 17 in new AP poll, but Virginia Tech drops out

Towson Virginia Basketball

Virginia players (from left to right) Kihei Clark, Sam Hauserr and Virginia's Justin McKoy.

 AP

The Virginia men's basketball team rose one spot to No. 17 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, with Virginia Tech and Richmond each dropping out after a lopsided loss.

UVa (3-1) moved up from No. 18 despite being idle this past week because of its COVID-19 pause.

The Hokies (4-1) fell from No. 15 to third in the "also receiving votes" category after their 75-55 home loss to Penn State.

Richmond (4-1) fell from No. 19 to first in the "also receiving votes" category after its 87-71 loss at nationally ranked West Virginia. Richmond was two points in back of No. 25 Michigan in the new poll.

Clemson (5-0), which visits Virginia Tech on Tuesday, cracked the poll at No. 24.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas remained 1-2-3-4-5.

Missouri and Michigan also cracked the poll.

Arizona State also dropped out.

Here is the poll:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1541 1

2. Baylor (7) 4-0 1491 2

3. Iowa (1) 6-0 1427 3

4. Michigan St. 6-0 1307 4

5. Kansas 6-1 1289 5

6. Houston 4-0 1169 7

7. Villanova 5-1 1163 9

8. West Virginia 6-1 1113 11

9. Creighton 4-1 1037 8

10. Tennessee 2-0 941 12

11. Texas 5-1 873 13

12. Wisconsin 4-1 846 13

13. Illinois 4-2 742 6

14. Texas Tech 6-1 669 17

15. Florida St. 3-0 619 20

16. Missouri 5-0 491 -

17. Virginia 3-1 456 18

18. San Diego St. 5-0 455 24

19. Rutgers 4-0 396 21

20. Ohio St. 5-0 392 22

21. Duke 2-2 345 10

22. North Carolina 4-2 328 16

23. Louisville 4-0 164 25

24. Clemson 5-0 156 -

25. Michigan 6-0 142 -

Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma St. 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona St 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

