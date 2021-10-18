Virginia No. 25 in AP men's basketball preseason poll

Three of Virginia Tech's nonconference foes made the Top 25.

American Athletic Conference member Memphis, which will face the Hokies on Nov. 24 in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, New York, is No. 12.

Maryland, which will host the Hokies on Dec. 1 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, is No. 21.

St. Bonaventure, which will meet the Hokies on Dec. 17 in the Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina, is No. 23. The Bonnies from the Atlantic 10 are ranked for the first time since January 1971.

One of UVa's nonconference foes made the Top 25. American Athletic Conference member Houston, which will host the Cavaliers on Nov. 16, is No. 15.

Defending NCAA champ Baylor, which beat Houston in the Final Four before defeating Gonzaga in the title game, checked in at No. 8. Baylor lost four starters from last year’s title winner, including AP All-Americans Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell.

Gonzaga carried a No. 1 ranking all last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs start this season in the same position, hoping to complete that final step this time around.