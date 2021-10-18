Virginia No. 25 in AP men's basketball preseason poll

Virginia is No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball preseason poll, which was released Monday.
UVa returns just two starters from an NCAA Tournament team but has added transfers Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin.
Virginia Tech was fifth in the "others receiving votes" category of the poll. Tech returns three starters from an NCAA Tournament team and added graduate transfer point guard Storm Murphy.
Gonzaga was the runaway choice for No. 1. The Zags earned 55 of 63 first-place votes to easily outdistance No. 2 UCLA, which earned the other eight. Kansas, Villanova and Texas rounded out the top five.
UVa was one of four ACC teams in the Top 25, along with No. 9 Duke, No. 19 North Carolina and No. 20 Florida State.
The Blue Devils are playing their final season under retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. They’re coming off a 13-11 season that included missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. But they return three starters and have added three highly touted freshmen.
North Carolina is entering its first season under Hubert Davis, who was promoted after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April. The Tar Heels return four starters from an NCAA Tournament team.
Florida State returns just two starters from an NCAA Tournament team but picked up Houston transfer Caleb Mills.
Three of Virginia Tech's nonconference foes made the Top 25.
American Athletic Conference member Memphis, which will face the Hokies on Nov. 24 in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, New York, is No. 12.
Maryland, which will host the Hokies on Dec. 1 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, is No. 21.
St. Bonaventure, which will meet the Hokies on Dec. 17 in the Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina, is No. 23. The Bonnies from the Atlantic 10 are ranked for the first time since January 1971.
One of UVa's nonconference foes made the Top 25. American Athletic Conference member Houston, which will host the Cavaliers on Nov. 16, is No. 15.
Defending NCAA champ Baylor, which beat Houston in the Final Four before defeating Gonzaga in the title game, checked in at No. 8. Baylor lost four starters from last year’s title winner, including AP All-Americans Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell.
Gonzaga carried a No. 1 ranking all last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years.
Mark Few’s Bulldogs start this season in the same position, hoping to complete that final step this time around.
“It is quite an honor to be selected preseason No. 1 for the second consecutive year," Few said in a statement to the AP. "Our returning players realize the challenge of playing up to that level all year and look forward to it.”
Gonzaga lost AP All-Americans Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs to the NBA, but second-team selection Drew Timme (19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds) and starting guard Andrew Nembhard return. The Zags also bring in a top recruiting class featuring the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, 7-footer Chet Holmgren, and five-star guard Hunter Sallis.
Leading scorer Johnny Juzang (16.0 ppg) headlines a UCLA roster that returns nearly intact after last year’s run from the First Four to the Final Four, where they lost to Gonzaga on a halfcourt shot in an overtime classic.
They are starting with their first top-10 preseason ranking since 2009 and their first top-10 ranking in any AP poll since spending 13 weeks there during the 2016-17 season.
"If we taught anybody anything last year," coach Mick Cronin said this month, "your seed or your ranking does not matter come tournament time.”
Kansas has the program’s 10th straight preseason top-10 ranking.
Texas opens its first season under Chris Beard with the program’s highest preseason ranking since 2010.
Kentucky is ranked No. 10 despite going 9-16 last season, the program’s first losing record since 1988-89.
The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences have a national-best five ranked teams each.