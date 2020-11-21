Virginia reaches .500 but loses a key defender

For the game, Virginia had a 23-22 edge in first downs, but the Cavaliers had far more big plays, including a 90-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brennan Armstrong to freshman Lavel Davis Jr. on the last play of the first quarter.

It was the sixth touchdown reception of the season for Davis, who is averaging 26.7 yards per catch. It should be noted that Davis did not have a reception in an October game at Wake Forest and then did not dress the next week in UVa's 19-14 loss at Miami.

No reason was given for his absence, other than it was not behavioral or related to academics. Clearly, he was missed during his absence, although the Cavaliers were able to beat 15th-ranked North Carolina without him.

While the Cavaliers have been able to win three games in a row, upcoming opponents will be an upgrade. Their regular season ends with Florida State on the road, Boston College at home and Virginia Tech on the road.

This is not the strongest lineup that Florida State has put on the field against Virginia and it's uncertain what will happen next with Florida State, which was scheduled to entertain Clemson on Saturday before COVID-19 issues led to a postponement.