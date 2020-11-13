 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech, Virginia women's soccer players earn ACC honors
0 comments

Virginia Tech, Virginia women's soccer players earn ACC honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ACC logo

Atlantic Coast Conference

 Courtesy ACC

Virginia's Lia Godfrey, who entered Friday night's ACC women's soccer semifinals with three goals and six assists, has been named the ACC freshman of the year.

UVa's Alexa Spaanstra (six goals, two assists) made the All-ACC first team.

Godfrey was joined on the second team by UVa's Rebecca Jarrett (three goals, three assists) and Diana Ordonez (seven goals, four assists).

Virginia Tech's Emily Gray (three goals, eight assists) made the second team.

Godfrey was joined on the all-freshman team by UVa's Samar Guidry (two assists) and Tech's Tori Powell (five goals, two assists).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's one more blow for UVa QB?
UVA

What's one more blow for UVa QB?

One of UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong's knees took a blow late in the win over UNC, but has responded well to therapy and he's expected to play Saturday against Louisville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert