Virginia Tech, Virginia women's soccer players earn ACC honors

Virginia's Lia Godfrey, who entered Friday night's ACC women's soccer semifinals with three goals and six assists, has been named the ACC freshman of the year.

UVa's Alexa Spaanstra (six goals, two assists) made the All-ACC first team.

Godfrey was joined on the second team by UVa's Rebecca Jarrett (three goals, three assists) and Diana Ordonez (seven goals, four assists).

Virginia Tech's Emily Gray (three goals, eight assists) made the second team.

Godfrey was joined on the all-freshman team by UVa's Samar Guidry (two assists) and Tech's Tori Powell (five goals, two assists).