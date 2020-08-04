Virginia's Smyth tied for lead at U.S. Women's Amateur

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Riley Smyth of UVa and Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest are tied for the lead after the first round of the 120th U.S. Women's Amateur at Woodmont Country Club.

Smith and Kuehn each shot a 4-under 68 on Monday. Tuesday's second round was postponed until Wednesday because of Hurricane Isaias. After the second round, the field will be cut to 64 players for match play.

Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar is tied for 24th with a 1-over 73.

The rain-delayed first round was postponed by darkness Monday night with two players left on the course.

This is the first USGA tournament in more than 10 months.

