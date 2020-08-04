You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia's Smyth tied for lead at U.S. Women's Amateur
0 comments

Virginia's Smyth tied for lead at U.S. Women's Amateur

Only $5 for 5 months
new new UVa logo
Courtesy of UVa

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Riley Smyth of UVa and Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest are tied for the lead after the first round of the 120th U.S. Women's Amateur at Woodmont Country Club.

Smith and Kuehn each shot a 4-under 68 on Monday. Tuesday's second round was postponed until Wednesday because of Hurricane Isaias. After the second round, the field will be cut to 64 players for match play.

Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar is tied for 24th with a 1-over 73.

The rain-delayed first round was postponed by darkness Monday night with two players left on the course.

This is the first USGA tournament in more than 10 months.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News