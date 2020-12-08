Was Kent State a wake-up call for Cavs?

Pippen is the son of former NBA great Scotty Pippen and the Golden Flashes, as a team, did not lack for talent.

Kent State's head coach, Rob Senderoff, has not received nationwide acclaim but has averaged more than 20 wins over the past nine seasons. He earlier had served as an assistant at Kent State under Gary Waters and current Boston College coach Jim Christian.

It was interesting after the game to hear UVa coach Tony Bennett publicly praise administrative assistant Ronnie Wideman for having arranged the game.

Clearly, Bennett would not have wanted to be messing around in overtime, but it was a test and the Cavaliers passed it.

"They [brought] pressure," Bennett said after the game. "They had some athleticism. When you go against those teams, you do need a level of soundness and smarts. That just stands out.

"We missed some free throws and all that, but [it was] a hard-fought game and good for us to be in it. We just take it and move on."

Senderoff's biggest win at Kent State may have come during his first year, when the Golden Flashes handed West Virginia its first home loss to a nonconference opponent in 36 games.

Friday night's game at JPJ could have been talked about for years.

However, if Virginia's performance against Kent State leads to a better performance and a win against Michigan State, it will have been well worth the aggravation.