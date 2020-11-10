What's one more blow for UVa QB?

Armstrong has rushed for 287 yards in five games, trailing tailback Wayne Taulapapa who has rushed for 330 yards in six games. Armstrong has a 32-yard run to his credit, the longest by a UVa player this year.

"I think what slowed us down early on this season was me turning the ball over," Armstrong said. "If I can take care of the ball, we're going to be able to put up points.

"You take away those [turnovers], we should be perfectly fine these next five games or six games, whatever it is. I'm really excited for our team. I think we are going to turn a lot of heads this way."

It appears that Armstrong and Co. will be welcoming 6-foot-7 freshman Lavel Davis back to the lineup after he missed the past two games for reasons that remained private. Three of Davis' four receptions have gone for touchdowns and he is averaging 52.5 yards per catch.

"When he wasn't there, I still felt like we were fine," Armstrong said. "I think [grad transfer] Ra'Shaun Henry stepped up big for us. Lavel is just a different person. The defense has a gameplan against what he has to offer. It's fine to get him back."