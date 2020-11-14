Wins put Cavaliers within striking distance of .500

The game probably was closer than it should have been. At the end of the first quarter, UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong connected with Tony Poljan on a 20-yard pass that Poljan fumbled at the 1-yard line, where the Cardinals recovered.

Louisville (2-6, 1-6) belongs in the ACC's Atlantic Division while Virginia (3-4, 3-4) is in the Coastal Division but they play ever year as scheduled crossover opponents in a 15-team league.

Their only other meetings prior to that were in 1988 in Louisville, where the Cardinals won 30-28 on a Ron Bell field goal with 10 seconds left, and in 1989, when UVa won 16-15 on a Jake McInerney field goal with three seconds left.

Former Louisville head coach Howard Schnellenberger hailed the Cardinals' win in 1988 as "one of the greatest of all time."

His opposing coach that day was George Welsh, winningest coach in UVa history and a guy who was 0-5 to start his first season at Virginia in 1982 and had only one 2-4 start after that, the '88 team.

"It's [a 2-4 start] certainly not a position to be in," said Tom O'Brien, the Cavaliers' offensive coordinator under Welsh and later the head coach at North Carolina State.

"One of the great things about George was, he never got down. He just got more concentrated."

At 3-4, Virginia still has a long way to go, but it it's better than 2-5 and, with Abilene Christian coming to Scott Stadium next week, who knows? The Cavaliers should be able to see .500 on the horizon.