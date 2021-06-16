UVa's Walsh wins 200 individual medley at Olympic trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Alex Walsh of UVa won the women’s 200-meter individual medley final Wednesday night at the U.S. Olympic trials to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

Walsh, 19, had a time of 2:09.30. Her UVa teammate Kate Douglass, 19, took second (2:09.32), making her a safe bet for a trip to Tokyo.

Walsh had finished first overall (2:08.87) and Douglass second (2:09.99) in the 200 I.M. semifinals Tuesday night to advance to the eight-woman final.

Douglass was first (2:10.53) and Walsh fifth (2:11.88) in the 200 I.M. prelims Tuesday morning to advance to the 16-woman semis. UVa’s Ella Nelson was 18th (2:14.84).

Lord Botetourt graduate Oliva Bray of the University of Texas finished 11th overall in the 200 butterfly semifinals (2:10.56) Wednesday night. She did not make Thursday’s eight-woman final.

Bray had finished 12th in the 200 butterfly prelims Wednesday morning (2:11.29) to advance to the 16-woman semis. UVa’s Abby Harter was 33rd in the prelims.

Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch took eighth overall in the men’s 200 breaststroke semifinals Wednesday night (2:10.76) to advance to Thursday’s eight-man final.