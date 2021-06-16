UVa's Walsh wins 200 individual medley at Olympic trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Alex Walsh of UVa won the women’s 200-meter individual medley final Wednesday night at the U.S. Olympic trials to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.
Walsh, 19, had a time of 2:09.30. Her UVa teammate Kate Douglass, 19, took second (2:09.32), making her a safe bet for a trip to Tokyo.
Walsh had finished first overall (2:08.87) and Douglass second (2:09.99) in the 200 I.M. semifinals Tuesday night to advance to the eight-woman final.
Douglass was first (2:10.53) and Walsh fifth (2:11.88) in the 200 I.M. prelims Tuesday morning to advance to the 16-woman semis. UVa’s Ella Nelson was 18th (2:14.84).
Lord Botetourt graduate Oliva Bray of the University of Texas finished 11th overall in the 200 butterfly semifinals (2:10.56) Wednesday night. She did not make Thursday’s eight-woman final.
Bray had finished 12th in the 200 butterfly prelims Wednesday morning (2:11.29) to advance to the 16-woman semis. UVa’s Abby Harter was 33rd in the prelims.
Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch took eighth overall in the men’s 200 breaststroke semifinals Wednesday night (2:10.76) to advance to Thursday’s eight-man final.
Pouch had finished 12th in the 200 breaststroke prelims (2:12.21) Wednesday morning to advance to the 16-man semis. UVa’s Noah Nichols was 23rd in the prelims (2:14.23), with Hidden Valley graduate Keith Myburgh of Virginia Tech 30th (2:15.00) and UVa’s Matt Otto 32nd.
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky won the women’s 200 freestyle final Wednesday night (1:55.11), with eight-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt taking second (1:56.79) and also grabbing a Tokyo berth.
UVa’s Paige Madden was third (1:56.80) in that event, with Katie McLaughlin fourth. Madden and McLaughlin clinched Tokyo berths in the 4x200 relay.
Ex-UVa star Leah Smith was eighth (1:58.13) in that race.
Madden had finished second (1:56.44) and Smith eighth (1:58.22) in the 200 freestyle semis Tuesday night to advance to the eight-woman final.
Smith had finished first (1:57.52) and Madden fourth (1.58.08) in the 200 freestyle prelims Tuesday morning to advance to the 16-woman semis. Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson was 30th (2:01.56) in the prelims.
Zach Harting won the men’s 200 butterfly final Wednesday night (1:55.06), with Gunnar Bentz second.
UVa’s Matt Brownstead was 27th in the men’s 100 freestyle prelims Wednesday morning (49.79), with Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff 45th. Neither made the 16-man semis.
Patrick Henry graduate Noah Bowers of North Carolina State was 24th in the men’s 200 butterfly prelims (1:59.55) Tuesday night. He did not make the 16-man semifinals.
Kieran Smith of the University of Florida won the men’s 200 freestyle final Tuesday night (1:45.29), adding to his 400 freestyle title earlier in the week. Richmond native and former University of Texas swimmer Townley Haas was second (1:45.66), also clinching a Tokyo trip. This will be the second Olympics for Haas.
Regan Smith, a 19-year-old Stanford recruit, won the women’s 100 backstroke final Tuesday night (58.35), with Rhyan White second.
Reigning Olympic champ Ryan Murphy won the men’s 100 backstroke final Tuesday night (52.33), with Hunter Armstrong second.
Lilly King won the women’s 100 breaststroke final Tuesday night (1:04.79), with Lydia Jacoby second (1:05.28). It will be the second Olympics for King.
UVa’s Maddie Donohoe was 17th (16:43.72) and Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis 20th (16:45.20) in the women’s 1,500 freestyle prelims (16:45.20) Tuesday. Neither made the eight-woman final.