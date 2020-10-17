2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is back at home for a showdown against a Boston College. Here's what to look for in Week 4...
Keep an eye on Hendon Hooker
Virginia Tech quarterback — Hooker will look to build on his promising appearance against North Carolina last week in his first start of the season. He didn’t show a ton of rust going 7 of 13 for 156 touchdowns with three touchdowns (two passing) in his 2020 debut. The Hokies potent rushing attack will only get better if Hooker continues to be that effective in the passing game. One lingering question mark is if coach Justin Fuente will try rotating Hooker with Braxton Burmeister. The Hokies didn’t rotate quarterback once Hooker got on track in the second half against the Tar Heels.
Who has the edge?
(Virginia Tech) OFFENSE: Tech’s early production hard to argue with
Virginia Tech got off to a slow start on Saturday, but the Hokies looked unstoppable when things clicked in the second half. They are averaging 42.7 points (No. 7 in the FBS) and 492.3 yards per game (No. 12) through three games while running back Khail Herbert has been one of the most productive players in the country. As long as Tech doesn’t wait to establish Herbert early in the game against Boston College, the offense should put up some points this weekend.
(Boston College) DEFENSE: Depleted Tech secondary an ongoing concern
There aren’t many quarterbacks in college football attempting more passes a game than Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec (38 per game). He has 1,181 yards (65.1%) with eight touchdowns and helped first-year coach Jeff Hafley reshape the team’s offense without running back A.J. Dillon.
Jurkovec will be looking to take advantage of a depleted Tech secondary that struggled against North Carolina. Divine Deablo’s return to the lineup should give the group a boost, but he’s not going to magically fix all the issues Tech had last week.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Tech is getting strong all-around effort from specialists
Tech’s starting placekicker Brian Johnson continues to impress. He connected on a career-long 53-yard field goal last week (his 17th straight) and executed a perfect onside kick. He’s put to bed any questions about his range or accuracy and become a real weapon for Tech. Watch for Herbert to get a few opportunities on Saturday against Boston College place kicker Danny Longman, who only has a 50% touchback percentage this season on 20 kickoffs.
(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: Tech needs a bounce back win
Tech will be looking to prove last week’s defensive collapse was a fluke. There still isn’t much of a home field advantage for the Hokies with attendance limited to 1,000 fans, but last week’s scoreboard should provide the team all the motivation they need.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 41, Boston College 31
This is a game Virginia Tech should win with the way the offense has played through the first three weeks of the season. Boston College just doesn’t have the same kind of offensive firepower as North Carolina did last week to win a shootout. Tech will have their hands full with receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Hunter Long, but Boston College has one of the least imposing backfields in the country. They don’t have a single run of more than 20 yards this season and their running backs have combined to average only 1.9 yards per carry.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Pour it on — Virginia Tech only had one sack last week against North Carolina and rarely made Sam Howell uncomfortable in the pocket. He was quick to get rid of the ball for much of the game, but he was able to stand in the pocket whenever he needed time for a play to develop. That wasn’t the case for the first two quarterbacks Tech faced. This would be a good sport for Justus Reed to have a big game. Boston College has given up 17 sacks this season, third most in FBS.
A rewrite — Tech’s first two possessions in the first quarter against UNC led to some head-scratching. Khalil Herbert had one carry and didn’t touch the ball again until the second quarter. The Hokies had two quick three-and-outs to start the game, but the Hokies should be waiting 15 minutes to start feeding Herbert the ball.
Caution — Boston College’s defense has been pretty opportunistic this season. They have forced eight turnovers (five interceptions) and have a plus-5 turnover margin (tied for No. 5 in the FBS). Virginia Tech has only turned the ball over three times this season and one of those came on special teams. The Hokies will be in good position on Saturday if they don’t give Boston College any extra possessions.
