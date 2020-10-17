2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Virginia Tech Keys to the Game

Pour it on — Virginia Tech only had one sack last week against North Carolina and rarely made Sam Howell uncomfortable in the pocket. He was quick to get rid of the ball for much of the game, but he was able to stand in the pocket whenever he needed time for a play to develop. That wasn’t the case for the first two quarterbacks Tech faced. This would be a good sport for Justus Reed to have a big game. Boston College has given up 17 sacks this season, third most in FBS.

A rewrite — Tech’s first two possessions in the first quarter against UNC led to some head-scratching. Khalil Herbert had one carry and didn’t touch the ball again until the second quarter. The Hokies had two quick three-and-outs to start the game, but the Hokies should be waiting 15 minutes to start feeding Herbert the ball.

Caution — Boston College’s defense has been pretty opportunistic this season. They have forced eight turnovers (five interceptions) and have a plus-5 turnover margin (tied for No. 5 in the FBS). Virginia Tech has only turned the ball over three times this season and one of those came on special teams. The Hokies will be in good position on Saturday if they don’t give Boston College any extra possessions.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

