2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Tech placekicker Brian Johnson continues to show an expanded range on field goal attempts. He hit three in the opener including ones from 46- and 49-yards our. The fifth year senior has now hit 15 straight field goals and his newfound consistency from 40-plus yards shortens the field for the Hokies

(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: A dish best served cold?

Duke came into Lane Stadium last year and wiped the floor with the Hokies in a 45-10 blowout. Tech players all downplayed the idea of this being a revenge game, but the embarrassing loss is still fresh in their minds. “They beat the crap out of us,” Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith said. The coaching staff didn’t need to dwell on it this week for the players to use it as a motivation.

Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 42, Duke 20

Duke had Tech’s number last year, but it’s just hard to picture the Hokies having a similar let down this weekend. The Blue Devils are mired in a huge slump and shouldn’t be able to keep up with Tech’s dynamic playmakers. Barring some unforeseen COVID-related absences, the Hokies should get through Week 2 unscathed.

Virginia Tech Keys to the Game