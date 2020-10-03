2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Duke

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech goes on the road for the first time this season to face Duke on Saturday afternoon.
Here's what to look for in Week 2...
Keep an eye on Justus Reed
Virginia Tech defensive end — Reed made a huge impact in his debut with two sacks. The Youngstown State grad transfer brings an element Tech has been missing in recent years as a consistent edge rusher capable of drawing (and beating) double-teams. Reed’s presence will continue to open up holes on the rest of the line while the Hokies willingness to mix in pressure from the linebackers and secondary could really make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
Who has the edge?
(Virginia Tech) OFFENSE: Sloppy start in Durham
Duke’s offense has put up four touchdowns in three games while turning the ball over a FBS-leading 14 times (seven interceptions). The Blue Devils are only averaging 88.2 rushing yards per game (2.7 yards per carry). Their passing attack has been a little more productive, but Clemson transfer Chase Brice is only competing 51.3% of his passes. Tech doesn’t have as big of a sample size, but the N.C. State game highlighted the offense’s talented offensive line and wide array of playmakers that Duke shouldn’t be able to keep up with.
(Even) DEFENSE: Capable defenses on both sides
Tech’s defense played like a group with eight returning starters in the opener. The Hokies forced two turnovers, sacked the quarterback six times, forced four three-and-outs and held N.C. State to 5 of 16 on third downs. Duke is giving up more than 30 points a game this season, but that’s not all on the defense thanks to the aforementioned turnovers making it impossible for the offense to stay on the field. The Blue Devils are losing the time of possession battle this year by nearly 10 minutes a game. Duke has playmakers up front including Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje, who can’t be taken lightly. Dimukeje leads the league with four sacks.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicking up a storm
Tech placekicker Brian Johnson continues to show an expanded range on field goal attempts. He hit three in the opener including ones from 46- and 49-yards our. The fifth year senior has now hit 15 straight field goals and his newfound consistency from 40-plus yards shortens the field for the Hokies
(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: A dish best served cold?
Duke came into Lane Stadium last year and wiped the floor with the Hokies in a 45-10 blowout. Tech players all downplayed the idea of this being a revenge game, but the embarrassing loss is still fresh in their minds. “They beat the crap out of us,” Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith said. The coaching staff didn’t need to dwell on it this week for the players to use it as a motivation.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 42, Duke 20
Duke had Tech’s number last year, but it’s just hard to picture the Hokies having a similar let down this weekend. The Blue Devils are mired in a huge slump and shouldn’t be able to keep up with Tech’s dynamic playmakers. Barring some unforeseen COVID-related absences, the Hokies should get through Week 2 unscathed.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
One-dimensional space — Virginia Tech gave up 234 rushing yards last year (5.7 yards per carry) to Duke with quarterback Quentin Harris leading the way. Duke’s new quarterback Chase Brice isn’t as much of a dual-threat quarterback and the Blue Devils run game has suffered. Duke’s top back Deon Jackson is averaging less than four yards per carry this season. Tech needs to keep Duke’s ground game stuck in neutral.
Feed me — Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson led the team with 10 rushing attempts while Raheem Blackshear led all running backs with eight carries even though he sat much of the second half with cramps. Tech has relied on the committee approach at running back in recent years and kept to that game plan in the opener with coaches focused on keeping everyone fresh. Would the offense be better with Tech feeding Khalil Herbert the ball 15-20 times?
Margin of error — Tech only won the turnover battle last year in four games. The Hokies were plus two in the opener against N.C. State and didn’t turn the ball over. They have only gone back-to-back weeks without turning the ball over once in the last two years. Tech’s 23 turnovers last year were the most since 2016 and the coaches want to avoid getting anywhere near that number this season.
