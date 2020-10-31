2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

Virginia Tech’s defense has struggled in the first half the last two weeks, but were much more polished after making halftime adjustments. The team’s rushing defense is the main issue with the Hokies giving up 194.6 rushing yards a game (5.0 yards per carry) and way too many explosive plays. Louisville’s defense is far from perfect, but just two weeks ago held a talented Notre Dame offense to 12 points. It was the program's fewest points since facing Clemson in the College Football Playoff back in 2018. The Cardinals don’t have the most physically imposing defense, but they have made plays this season. The team’s secondary is tied for the second most pass breakups (28) in the country and opposing teams have only scored 75% of the time (18-24) in the red zone.