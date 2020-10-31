2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

Virginia Tech heads to Louisville on Saturday to take on the Cardinals at 4 p.m. Here's what to look for in Week 6...
Keep an eye on Hendon Hooker
Virginia Tech quarterback — Hooker had the worst game of his career against Wake Forest with a career-high three interceptions. His struggles contributed to the team’s red zone woes (four trips inside the 25-yard line resulted in only six points). Coach Justin Fuente lamented the lack of big plays in the passing game in the loss with Wake Forest stacking the box to stop the run. The pressure will be on Hooker to bounce back quickly against a talented Louisville offense capable of putting up a ton of points.
Who has the edge?
(Even) OFFENSE: Both teams capable of scoring in bunches
Virginia Tech has been the more productive offense this season — averaging nearly 10 more points and 60 yards a game — but talent wise these two teams are more evenly matched. Running back Javian Hawkins is the ACC’s third leading rusher this season and averaging 5.97 yards per carry and the Cardinals have one of the league’s most talented receivers, Tutu Atwell. The Cardinals showed last week what they are capable of when they ended a four-game losing streak by putting up 48 points and 569 total yards.
(Louisville) DEFENSE: Louisville has the better resume
Virginia Tech’s defense has struggled in the first half the last two weeks, but were much more polished after making halftime adjustments. The team’s rushing defense is the main issue with the Hokies giving up 194.6 rushing yards a game (5.0 yards per carry) and way too many explosive plays. Louisville’s defense is far from perfect, but just two weeks ago held a talented Notre Dame offense to 12 points. It was the program's fewest points since facing Clemson in the College Football Playoff back in 2018. The Cardinals don’t have the most physically imposing defense, but they have made plays this season. The team’s secondary is tied for the second most pass breakups (28) in the country and opposing teams have only scored 75% of the time (18-24) in the red zone.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Hokies confidence growing
Virginia Tech caught Wake Forest off guard with a fake point last week. Two weeks ago the Hokies surprised North Carolina with a surprise onside kick (that they recovered). Tech’s confidence in fakes is a strong indication that the coaching staff has faith in the special teams units that are performing at a high level this season. Louisville will be on the lookout, but Tech will still have the advantage even without any trickery.
(Even) INTANGIBLES: Tech could use some more energy
Virginia Tech is 11-4 after losses during Justine Fuente’s tenure with memorable bounce-back wins in 2019 (over Miami) and 2018 (over Virginia). The Hokies could use some of that magic this weekend especially with the lack of energy they had on the sideline last week. Louisville got back on track last week and will look to build some more momentum going into a very manageable part of its schedule. Cardinal Stadium will be at 20% capacity on Saturday and the team will wear special all black uniforms in honor of Halloween on Sunday.
Niziolek’s prediction: Louisville 31, Virginia Tech 23
Will this be the shootout last week was supposed to be? Louisville’s skill players certainly present a bad matchup for Tech’s defense, but the Hokies offensive line should have a clear advantage on the other side of the ball. This feels like a coin toss, but Louisville gets the nod with Tech’s struggles in recent years against offenses built around mobile quarterbacks.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Race to 30 — Virginia Tech will have a good chance of escaping Louisville with a victory if it can score 30 points. Louisville is 3-7 under Scott Satterfield (0-2 this season) when allowing 30 or more points. Tech is 26-6 under Fuente when scoring 30 or more points (3-1 this season).
Outlier — Tech has to make sure last week’s 10 penalties for 112 yards was a fluke. The Hokies made a series of unforced and uncharacteristic errors including multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Wake Forest. Tech defenders have been called for targeting in two of the last three games. Fuente didn’t let his team forget that this week, and cleaning things up will be priority number one for the team this weekend.
Where art thou? — Tech receivers need to step up even with the offense relying on 12 personnel sets featuring two tight ends. Tre Turner had season-highs last week with five catches for 61 yards, but he’s been far too quiet through five games as has Tayvion Robinson. Only three Tech receivers even have catches this season and that’s hurt the team’s overall offensive production.
