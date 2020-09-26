2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. N.C. State

(Even) INTANGIBLES: Teams will have to bring their own juice

Unfortunately for Tech, cardboard cutouts can’t jump. The Hokies won’t benefit from the normally raucous crowd at Lane Stadium with attendance limited to 1,000 fans. N.C. State has the benefit of having already played this season, but Tech will have some pent up energy after 10 weeks of practice. Tech players should be able to generate some emotion and energy trying to win one for new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.

Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 35, N.C. State 21

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said he won’t have a full roster on Saturday with players still in isolation or quarantine from the coronavirus. This game could easily go the other way if Tech is forced to sit a large number of expected starters — think double-digits — but even with a handful of players out they still would have a more talented roster. Look for the Hokies to try to dominate time of possession behind their experienced offensive line and take some pressure off their new defensive coaching staff.

Virginia Tech Keys to the Game