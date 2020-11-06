2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. No. 25 Liberty

Here's what to look on Saturday when Virginia Tech hosts No. 25 Liberty at noon...
Keep an eye on Malik Willis
Liberty quarterback — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente spent much of his time at the podium on Tuesday praising the one-time Hokies commit. Willis has been tremendous this season and is coming off his best game of the season having set a program-record with seven touchdowns (six passing, one rushing) in a 56-35 win over Southern Miss. It’s one of six single-game program records he’s set this season. Willis leads all FBS quarterbacks with 495 rushing yards and he’s thrown for 1,122 yards this season on 67.1% passing.
Who has the edge?
(Virginia Tech) OFFENSE: Liberty’s impressive stats a bit misleading
Liberty is averaging 38 points and 471.3 yards per game this season — that’s on pace with many of the top offenses in the country — but one look at the competition the Flames have faced this season makes those numbers slightly less impressive. The opposing FBS defenses Liberty has faced are giving up an average of 33.7 points and 445 yards per game. Western Kentucky is the only FBS team the Flames have faced holding teams to less than 200 rushing yards a game and less than 400 total yards a game. That’s not to say Liberty isn’t capable of scoring a bunch of points on Saturday, but they certainly haven’t played anywhere near the type of talent Virginia Tech has faced as it averages 37.7 points and 472.8 yards per game. The Hokies also still have a top five rushing offense in the FBS (290.2 yards per game on 6.4 yards per carry).
(Even) DEFENSE: Tech the more battle-tested group
Liberty’s defense has been fairly consistent this season, but again the competition level matters. The Flames haven’t faced anyone with a running back and offensive line like the one they are going to face on Saturday. They gave up more than 400 total yards last week for the first time this season and that came against the best offense they faced by a wide margin in Southern Miss. Tech hasn’t been consistent, but the defense has faced teams with some real firepower including North Carolina and Louisville. The Hokies have also generated more negative plays than Liberty.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Huge red flag for Liberty
Louisville made a point to kick the ball away from Khalil Herbert last week, but Liberty might not be as lucky. The Flames are the only team in the country that’s played more than two games allowing five kick returns a game, and their kickoff coverage units haven’t performed well either giving up an average of 21.8 yards per kick. Florida International’s Lexington Joseph returned the opening kick 100-yards for a touchdown against Liberty. Tech will have to be mindful of Liberty’s talented punt returner DeMario Douglas, who has nine returns for 140 yards with a touchdown this season. The Hokies punt coverage has only allowed three yards this season on nine returns.
(Liberty) INTANGIBLES: The Flames reaching new heights
Liberty players noticed they were two touchdown underdogs earlier this week. The programs come into the game ranked for the first time and have an opportunity to gain immediate credibility by upending an in-state foe on the road. Liberty’s win over Syracuse earlier this season was the first in program history over ACC opponents. The Flames have also the second-longest active winning streak in the country.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 42, Liberty 31
It’s hard to feel completely confident in Virginia Tech given the team’s uneven defensive performance. Louisville was unstoppable down the stretch and Javian Hawkins’ 90-yard touchdown right before halftime was emblematic of the issues the team has struggled with all season (stopping the run and allowing explosive plays). It wouldn’t be all that surprising if Saturday’s game plays out similarly with Liberty unable to slow down Tech’s run game, but keeping things close.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Around the edges — Virginia Tech’s defensive ends need to be disciplined defending Willis — creating pressure, but not allowing him to escape containment — while the offensive line has to contain Liberty’s starting defensive ends Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark. The teammates have combined for 9.5 sacks this season.
Strike three — One concerning stat in Tech’s otherwise strong offensive performance against Louisville was going 1 of 7 on third downs. The Hokies have been trending in the wrong direction with third down conversions since converting more than 40% of their attempts against Duke and North Carolina. The offense has gone 8 for 32 (25%) the last three weeks, which isn’t good enough. There are only five teams in the country with a percentage worse than that. Liberty’s defense has held up on the down with opposing offenses only converting 30.4% of their attempts.
Open a can — Virginia Tech’s defense forced a quick three and out on Louisville’s opening drive of the game last week and came up with an interception the first time the Cardinals had the ball in the third quarter. One common theme among Tech’s two losses this season? North Carolina and Wake Forest both scored points on the opening drive of each half. The Hokies do better when they are setting the tone.
