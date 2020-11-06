2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. No. 25 Liberty

Liberty quarterback — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente spent much of his time at the podium on Tuesday praising the one-time Hokies commit. Willis has been tremendous this season and is coming off his best game of the season having set a program-record with seven touchdowns (six passing, one rushing) in a 56-35 win over Southern Miss. It’s one of six single-game program records he’s set this season. Willis leads all FBS quarterbacks with 495 rushing yards and he’s thrown for 1,122 yards this season on 67.1% passing.

Liberty is averaging 38 points and 471.3 yards per game this season — that’s on pace with many of the top offenses in the country — but one look at the competition the Flames have faced this season makes those numbers slightly less impressive. The opposing FBS defenses Liberty has faced are giving up an average of 33.7 points and 445 yards per game. Western Kentucky is the only FBS team the Flames have faced holding teams to less than 200 rushing yards a game and less than 400 total yards a game. That’s not to say Liberty isn’t capable of scoring a bunch of points on Saturday, but they certainly haven’t played anywhere near the type of talent Virginia Tech has faced as it averages 37.7 points and 472.8 yards per game. The Hokies also still have a top five rushing offense in the FBS (290.2 yards per game on 6.4 yards per carry).