2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Clemson

Clemson has a Heisman candidate at quarterback, a two-time ACC Player of the Year in the backfield, one of the most efficient offensive lines in the country and dynamic playmakers on the outside. Tech’s defense has struggled against offenses with only a fraction of that talent. The first priority will be to somehow slow down Trevor Lawrence, who improved to 32-1 as a starter in last week’s win over Pittsburgh. He has 2,236 yards (70.6%) with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions in only seven games. The Hokies can’t take their eye off running back Travis Etienne either. Etienne’s rushing numbers are down this season, but that’s simply a product of Clemson averaging nine more pass attempts per game than each of the last two seasons. He’s taken the change in stride and has set career-highs with 40 receptions and 511 receiving yards this season.

Clemson’s defense has one blemish on an otherwise sterling resume this season. The Tigers gave up 518 yards in a loss to Notre Dame — the most in a regular season game since 2018 — but haven’t faltered much beyond that. The Tigers have one of the best rush defenses in the country and are consistently pressuring opposing quarterbacks even without a single dominant pass rusher. No one on the defensive line has more than 3.5 sacks, but they have 10 defensive lineman with at least one sack this season and are second in the FBS as a team with 36 sacks. Tech went into the off week just a mess on defense having given up 556 yards to Pittsburgh including a season-high 404 passing yards. The Hokies looked like a team that had played nine straight weeks in the loss. They should have more energy on Saturday, but there will be no room for error against Clemson.