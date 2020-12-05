2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Clemson

Here's what to look on Saturday when Virginia Tech hosts Clemson at 7:30 p.m from Lane Stadium...
Keep an eye on Khalil Herbert
Virginia Tech running back — Clemson’s defense has only allowed one 100-yard rusher this season (Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams) — and opposing offenses are only averaging 2.9 yards per carry. Herbert combined for 17 carries in Tech’s three games leading up to the off week with a hamstring slowing him down. He was close to 100% in the loss to Pittsburgh, but he only got nine carries with the Hokies facing a double-digit deficit for much of the game. Tech absolutely needs to lean on Herbert this weekend in hopes of keeping the ball out of the hands of Trevor Lawerence. He only needs 76 yards to become the program’s first running back to surpass 1,000 yards since Travon McMillan in 2015.
Who has the edge?
(Clemson) OFFENSE: Clemson has one of the best offenses in the country
Clemson has a Heisman candidate at quarterback, a two-time ACC Player of the Year in the backfield, one of the most efficient offensive lines in the country and dynamic playmakers on the outside. Tech’s defense has struggled against offenses with only a fraction of that talent. The first priority will be to somehow slow down Trevor Lawrence, who improved to 32-1 as a starter in last week’s win over Pittsburgh. He has 2,236 yards (70.6%) with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions in only seven games. The Hokies can’t take their eye off running back Travis Etienne either. Etienne’s rushing numbers are down this season, but that’s simply a product of Clemson averaging nine more pass attempts per game than each of the last two seasons. He’s taken the change in stride and has set career-highs with 40 receptions and 511 receiving yards this season.
(Clemson) DEFENSE: Hard to find faults in Tigers’ defense
Clemson’s defense has one blemish on an otherwise sterling resume this season. The Tigers gave up 518 yards in a loss to Notre Dame — the most in a regular season game since 2018 — but haven’t faltered much beyond that. The Tigers have one of the best rush defenses in the country and are consistently pressuring opposing quarterbacks even without a single dominant pass rusher. No one on the defensive line has more than 3.5 sacks, but they have 10 defensive lineman with at least one sack this season and are second in the FBS as a team with 36 sacks. Tech went into the off week just a mess on defense having given up 556 yards to Pittsburgh including a season-high 404 passing yards. The Hokies looked like a team that had played nine straight weeks in the loss. They should have more energy on Saturday, but there will be no room for error against Clemson.
(Even) SPECIAL TEAMS: Lone part of the game where Clemson doesn’t hold advantage
Virginia Tech’s specialists have been pretty consistent all season and match up well with Clemson. The Tigers have done a slightly better job neutralizing opponents' kick return game with a 83.8 touchback percentage. Tech was having issues on punt return, but changing personnel to Tre Turner last week before he got knocked out of the game seemed to solve those.
(Even) INTANGIBLES: Clemson eyeing ACC title game
The scheduling changes the ACC made this week mean Clemson can clinch an appearance in the ACC title game with a win on Saturday and reaching the conference championship is likely a must if the Tigers want to reach this year’s college football playoff. The stakes aren’t nearly quite as high for Virginia Tech, but the program is desperate to reverse a downward trend that started with a heart wrenching loss to Liberty in early November. Coach Justin Fuente says his team is still locked in, but that will be hard to prove if they get blown out coming off that embarrassing loss to Pittsburgh.
Niziolek’s prediction: Clemson 49, Virginia Tech 21
Virginia Tech has played Clemson close the two times they have faced off during Justin Fuente’s tenure, but the separation between the Tigers and the rest of the league has grown since the teams played in 2016 and 2017. It would feel like a minor victory if the Hokies could just keep the game close through halftime.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Wake up call — Clemson jumped out to a 31-0 lead over Pittsburgh last week. It was the third time this season the Tigers had a three-possession lead going into the second quarter. They have outscored opponents 138-31 in the quarter this season. It would be a recipe for disaster if Tech is looking up at a three touchdown deficit in the first quarter on Saturday. The Hokies are 1-4 this season when they are outscored in the first quarter.
Tough break up — Tech has to find some way to disrupt Trevor Lawrence’s rhythm. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 67% of his 52 pass attempts, and the Hokies have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 65% of their passes over the last five games. Lawrence is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country this season. Tech’s defensive line needs to generate pressure while the secondary needs to be equally disruptive.
Mix it up — The Hokies could use a defensive or special teams touchdown if they want to score an upset on Saturday. They could probably use both. Their last special teams touchdown came in 2018 against Virginia. Tech has returned a punt for a touchdown since 2017 and you have to go all the way back to 2012 to find the last kickoff return for a score. Tech’s defense has forced a decent amount of turnovers this season, but haven’t returned one to the end zone.
