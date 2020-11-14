2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Miami

Here's what to look on Saturday when Virginia Tech hosts No. 9 Miami at noon...

Keep an eye on D’Eriq King

Miami quarterback — King is coming off one of the best games of his career. He put 535 total yards of offense (430 passing) with five touchdowns. It was just shy of the career-high 551 yards he put up against South Florida in 2018 and only the third time an ACC quarterback has put up 400 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game. He’s already picked up ACC Player of the Week honors at quarterback three times this season. He’s been on point in the passing game over the last two weeks completing 73% of his pass attempts while averaging 10.6 yards per attempt and could really test Tech’s secondary.

Who has the edge?

(Miami) OFFENSE: Injuries are a concern for the Hokies