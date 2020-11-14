2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Miami

Here's what to look on Saturday when Virginia Tech hosts No. 9 Miami at noon...
Keep an eye on D’Eriq King
Miami quarterback — King is coming off one of the best games of his career. He put 535 total yards of offense (430 passing) with five touchdowns. It was just shy of the career-high 551 yards he put up against South Florida in 2018 and only the third time an ACC quarterback has put up 400 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game. He’s already picked up ACC Player of the Week honors at quarterback three times this season. He’s been on point in the passing game over the last two weeks completing 73% of his pass attempts while averaging 10.6 yards per attempt and could really test Tech’s secondary.
Who has the edge?
(Miami) OFFENSE: Injuries are a concern for the Hokies
Miami’s new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has taken advantage of D’Eriq King’s dynamic skill set and helped the team make huge strides in the passing game. Just two years ago the Hurricanes passing offense finished No. 113 in the FBS (out of 130 teams) averaging 167.3 yards per game. This year they are averaging 270.9 passing yards. Tech’s offense could probably go toe-to-toe with Miami if it was healthy, but that’s a big question mark this week. Running back Khalil Herbert played on snap against Liberty while tight end James Mitchell was held out of the lineup. Hendon Hooker was up to the challenge — he put up 373 total yards (156 rushing) and four touchdowns — but he will have a hard time duplicating the performance against a talent-laden Miami defense.
(Miami) DEFENSE: Tech’s defense still reeling
The rivalry between Miami and Virginia Tech has been defined by the schools’ many defensive battles. This year probably won’t add to the list. The Hokies failures have been well-documented this season, but Miami has struggled as well. The Hurricanes are giving up 393.6 yards per game and allowed 37 plays of 20 yards or more (two more than Tech). The difference has been their performance in the red zone. They are holding teams inside the 25-yard line to field goals close to 50% of the time.
(Even) SPECIAL TEAMS: Tech has major question mark
The status of Khalil Herbert impacts Tech’s special teams. Miami’s coverage on kickoff returns hasn’t been very good this season — opposing teams are averaging 25.7 yards per return — but Tech isn’t nearly as dangerous without Herbert. The bigger concern is what’s going on with starting punt returner Tayvion Robinson, who has fumbled three times. The latest fumble came inside Tech’s own 5-yard line late in the game against Liberty. The confidence he established in the role last year has disappeared and Tech has to look at other options.
(Tech) INTANGIBLES: Season on the brink for Hokies
Tech’s disappointing loss at home to another non-power five, in-state foe has infuriated the fan base. The coaches and players said they are ignoring the criticism, but Hokies understand what’s at stake this weekend against a Miami team ranked in the top 10. Tech has a history of bouncing back from emotional losses during Fuente’s tenure — it happened as recently as two weeks ago with a win on the road against Louisville — but Miami is a much more talented opponent.
Niziolek’s prediction: Miami 45, Virginia Tech 35
Virginia Tech hasn’t found the answer defensively, but neither has Miami. The Hurricanes gave 41 points to a NC State team last week that’s not exactly an offensive juggernaut. Tech pulling out the win is certainly possible if Herbert is healthy and the offense puts together another dominating rushing performance. It’s also possible that Miami walks into Lane Stadium and blows the doors off a Hokies defense that hasn’t been able to stop anybody lately. We landed somewhere in the middle with Miami edging out Tech in a back-and-forth high-scoring affair.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Moving forward — Miami and Virginia Tech have generated plenty of negative plays this season. Miami is tied at No. 7 in the FBS with 57 tackles for loss and Virginia Tech is tied at No. 10 with 54 tackles for loss. The Hurricanes have five games with at least eight tackles for loss, but they haven’t been quite as successful stopping opponents from getting through the line. Their offensive line has allowed 61 tackles for loss this season, which is ranked No. 118 out of 123 FBS teams.
Plead the fourth — If Miami watches recent film of Tech’s defense it might decide there’s no reason to punt once they cross midfield. The Hokies have given up a FBS-leading 16 fourth down conversions (on 21 attempts). Liberty was 4 of 4 on fourth down, and none of those attempts were from inside Tech’s 35-yard line. It’s a trend the Hokies have to reverse if Miami decides to be similarly aggressive on offense.
Turn the tables — Miami has lost nine straight games going back to the 2017 season when it turned the ball over three times or more. Tech laid the groundwork for last year’s upset over the Hurricanes by forcing five turnovers. The Hokies have forced 13 turnovers this season and multiple turnovers in four games (they are 3-1 in those games).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!