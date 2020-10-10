2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL — Virginia Tech visits North Carolina on Saturday afternoon for a battle of undefeated ACC rivals.
Here's what to look for in Week 3...
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech’s secondary
Virginia Tech started Nadir Thompson, Dorian Strong and Tayler Matheny in the secondary against Duke. The three had about 10 snaps of experience combined on defense going into the game. They performed well, but the Hokies didn’t face a quarterback as talented (or accurate) as Sam Howell. Howell, who put up 348 yards and five touchdowns last year against Tech, has a 61.8% career completion percentage and would love to see such an inexperienced secondary when he steps under center on Saturday. Tech might not be at full strength in the secondary, but one or two starters returning to the lineup could make a big difference.
Who has the edge?
(Virginia Tech) OFFENSE: Vice Squad leading the way
North Carolina has the talent to match Virginia Tech’s offense, but there’s no question about which team is playing better through the first two weeks of the season. Tech is one of only three teams averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game, and the backfield’s 7.0 yards per carry is the most in the FBS (out of 74 teams). Starting running back Khalil Herbert has made the most out of his 26 carries and he seems like he could handle an even bigger role. Fuente didn’t announce a starting quarterback this week — Hendon Hooker hasn’t played a snap this season — but there’s no reason to expect the decision to slow down the team’s rushing attack.
(UNC) DEFENSE: North Carolina not going to be a push over
North Carolina goes into Saturday’s game with the top ranked rushing defense in the country (allowing 54 yards per game). The Tar Heels have only given up a pair of touchdowns during their 2-0 start with opposing offenses having to settle for field goals on five of their eight trips into the red zone. The strength of UNC’s 3-4 defense is a talented group of linebackers led by Chazz Surratt. The Hokeis aren’t in the same league statistically as UNC, but have been pretty strong against the run themselves while generating a consistent pass rush from their front four without being at full strength.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Beamer Ball on display
Herbert’s impact has spilled over to special teams. He had the team’s longest kick return in years against Duke and crossed midfield twice in the win. Herbert’s presence will give opposing teams pause in the kicking game and could make life easier for the offense. Tech punt returner Tayvion Robinson hasn’t quite had the same kind of success. His fumble against Duke (his second of the season) led to the touchdown, but the coaching staff will use the miscues as teaching moments.
(Even) INTANGIBLES: Programs want to prove contender status
North Carolina players probably haven’t forgotten the disappointment of last year’s six overtime loss in Blacksburg, but how much will that matter on Saturday? Tech players are riding a wave of emotions having overcome a series of obstacles to start 2-0. If defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton is on the sidelines for the first time this season on Saturday that could give the Hokies an emotional boost.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 31, North Carolina 28
Tech has dominated the rivalry since joining the ACC with Fuente going 4-0 in the series since taking over in 2016. The last two games have gone right down to the wire, and this year should be no different. Tech won’t totally shut down Howell and UNC’s playmakers, but a steady second half diet of Herbert helps the Hokies get it done in Chapel Hill.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Green light — Virginia Tech has scored seven touchdowns on 11 trips inside the red zone. They turned the ball over last week against Duke inside the 20-yard line, which is something the Hokies will need to avoid on Saturday. Tech has to make the most of their scoring opportunities this weekend with North Carolina’s offense capable of putting up points in bunches.
Boom or bust — Virginia Tech hasn’t had much success in the intermediate passing game with Braxton Burmeister at the helm. This could be an issue if North Carolina dials up the pressure on Saturday and Burmeister needs to get rid of it quickly. He’s had success scrambling out of the pocket, but the Tar Heels’ athletic defense could force him to stay in the pocket and quickly get rid of the ball. That’s where Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec had much of his success last week against UNC.
Hold the line — Fuente knows how talented Sam Howell is, but he went out of his way to praise UNC’s talented running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. Carter is averaging 8.7 yards per carry this season while Williams has dominated near the goal line with four touchdowns. They also are really effective in the passing game having combined for 10 catches and 144 receiving yards. Tech will need to slow the two down if they want to stay undefeated.
