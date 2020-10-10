2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

(UNC) DEFENSE: North Carolina not going to be a push over

North Carolina goes into Saturday’s game with the top ranked rushing defense in the country (allowing 54 yards per game). The Tar Heels have only given up a pair of touchdowns during their 2-0 start with opposing offenses having to settle for field goals on five of their eight trips into the red zone. The strength of UNC’s 3-4 defense is a talented group of linebackers led by Chazz Surratt. The Hokeis aren’t in the same league statistically as UNC, but have been pretty strong against the run themselves while generating a consistent pass rush from their front four without being at full strength.

(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Beamer Ball on display

Herbert’s impact has spilled over to special teams. He had the team’s longest kick return in years against Duke and crossed midfield twice in the win. Herbert’s presence will give opposing teams pause in the kicking game and could make life easier for the offense. Tech punt returner Tayvion Robinson hasn’t quite had the same kind of success. His fumble against Duke (his second of the season) led to the touchdown, but the coaching staff will use the miscues as teaching moments.

(Even) INTANGIBLES: Programs want to prove contender status