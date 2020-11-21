2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech’s coverage units have been rock solid and most of the team’s specialists — Oscar Bradburn, John Parker Romo and Brian Johnson — are having good seasons. The Hokies have felt Herbert’s absence on kick returns, but the team’s main source of struggles on special teams is on punt returns. Fuente said the whole group needs to play better even after replacing Tayvion Robinson as the team’s starting punt returner with Raheem Blackshear.

Virginia Tech’s win at Pittsburgh in 2016 was the first inside Heinz Field. The Hokies are 1-5 at the stadium located in the heart of the city and the most recent setback there was an embarrassing 52-22 loss in 2018. It was one of the worst statistical defensive performances in program history. Tech has plenty of defenders including the likes of Dax Hollifield, Divine Deablo, and Jermaine Waller who will be looking to avenge the loss on Saturday. Pittsburgh is also still dealing with the fallout from having to pause football activities due to COVID-19 protocols. The team hasn’t detailed how many players were impacted, but they had to cancel last week’s game against Georgia Tech and only will have one practice before playing on Saturday.