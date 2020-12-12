2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

This was a tight battle given the struggles both programs are having on the defensive side of the ball this season. Virginia held Boston College to minus seven rushing yards last week, but the impressive stat is a bit misleading since the Eagles threw for a season-high 520 yards with the team’s backup quarterback Dennis Grosel completing 69.6% of his 46 pass attempts. Virginia’s pass defense is giving up 314.7 passing yards per game, which is dead last in the FBS out of 127 teams. Virginia Tech has given up a ton of explosive plays of 20 yards or more this season (46 to be exact), but Virginia has been even worse this season having given up 63 plays of 20 yards or more (only four teams have given up more). Losing talented linebacker Charles Snowden to injury hasn’t helped matters. The Hokies looked a little sharper in the first half against Clemson after a week off, but glimpses of progress are overshadowed by all too common defensive lapses.