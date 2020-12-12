2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

Here's what to look on Saturday when Virginia Tech hosts Virginia at 8:00 p.m from Lane Stadium...
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t name a starting quarterback for the Commonwealth Cup when he spoke to reporters on Monday. Hooker started against Clemson, but fumbled twice (one was returned for a touchdown) and an adverse reaction to the cold temperatures at Lane Stadium forced him out of the game in the third quarter. Burmeister was knocked out of the game in the third quarter as well with a left leg injury. It was Burmeister’s first appearance since a Week 3 loss to North Carolina. If both are available, will Fuente go to the rotation he was hoping to use before the season? He tried to ride the hot hand with Burmeister against Clemson, but after an initial spark the offense struggled.
Who has the edge?
(Even) OFFENSE: UVA’s offense peaking while Tech remains in slump
There’s not much difference in the team’s overall production — Tech is averaging 30.9 points and 438.4 yards per game while Virginia is averaging 32.4 points and 434.6 yards — but the offenses are trending in different directions. Virginia has won four straight with offense improving each week. They are coming off back-to-back 500-yard performances, which is something the program hasn’t done since 2015. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong had the best game of his career in last week’s win over Boston College with 417 total yards of offense including a career-high 130 rushing yards. Tech’s struggled putting points on the board in recent weeks going 2 of 5 in the red zone over the last two weeks while turning the ball over five times. The Hokies still go into the game with a more imposing backfield with Khalil Herbert back healthy and a much more consistent option than any back Virginia has relied on this season.
(Even) DEFENSE: Neither defense having a season to remember
This was a tight battle given the struggles both programs are having on the defensive side of the ball this season. Virginia held Boston College to minus seven rushing yards last week, but the impressive stat is a bit misleading since the Eagles threw for a season-high 520 yards with the team’s backup quarterback Dennis Grosel completing 69.6% of his 46 pass attempts. Virginia’s pass defense is giving up 314.7 passing yards per game, which is dead last in the FBS out of 127 teams. Virginia Tech has given up a ton of explosive plays of 20 yards or more this season (46 to be exact), but Virginia has been even worse this season having given up 63 plays of 20 yards or more (only four teams have given up more). Losing talented linebacker Charles Snowden to injury hasn’t helped matters. The Hokies looked a little sharper in the first half against Clemson after a week off, but glimpses of progress are overshadowed by all too common defensive lapses.
(Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Joe Reed ain’t walking through the door
Former Virginia receiver Joe Reed was one of the most dangerous return men in the country in recent years. His replacements have done an admirable job, but they aren’t the same kind of threat. Tech seems to have figured out its punt return issues by turning to tight end James Mitchell, who had a smooth 14-yard return in his debut in the role against Clemson.
(Tech) INTANGIBLES: Tech has to reverse losing ways
Virginia Tech still hasn’t quite recovered last year’s loss to Virginia and the end of the program’s 15-game win streak in the Commonwealth Cup. The Hokies can recover a little bit of goodwill on Saturday by regaining the cup and ending its current four-game losing streak as frustration with the team’s coaching staff continues to grow. Tech also seems more open to accepting a bowl game than their rival, but an invite likely hinges on finishing with five wins.
Niziolek’s prediction: Tech 38, Virginia 33
Can Tech rekindle the magic they had earlier this season running the ball? It’s possible. Khalil Herbert could use another standout performance on his resume if he plans on heading to the NFL. It would be easier to feel confident about the pick if Tech’s quarterback situation wasn’t so murky. This feels like it could follow the script of last year’s game and come down to whichever team has the ball last.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Keeping it 100 — Herbert tied his season-high with 21 carries last week and was productive against Clemson with 96 yards. He became the 14th player in program history to reach 1,000 yards in the loss. The Commonwealth Cup could be Herbert’s final game in a Hokies uniform and they could use a performance similar to the ones he put up in the first four games when he averaged 148 rushing yards and 9.7 yards per carry.
Run it down — Virginia has won 12 straight games going back to 2017 when it has run the ball 40 or more times. They have reached the mark three times this season all during their current four-game win streak. Tech can’t let Bronco Mendenhall’s team dictate the tempo and keep the ball in Armstrong’s hands.
Perk up — Virginia Tech can’t let Brennan Armstrong take over the Commonwealth Cup like Bryce Perkins did the last two years. Perkins combined for 846 total yards in two appearances in the rivalry game with six touchdowns. Last year, Perkins dominated the second half and finished the game with a career-high 475 yards. Armstrong has shown he’s capable of having a similar statement game with the way he’s played the last two weeks. The Hokies have to slow him down on Saturday.
