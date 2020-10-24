2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Virginia Tech’s offense has been unstoppable the last six quarters. The Hokies have only punted three times with Hendon Hooker back at quarterback while averaging 11.8 points per quarter (130-plus yards). They also haven’t turned the ball over. Hooker ran for a career-high 164 yards last week, and scored four touchdowns. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said this week Hooker has been “incredible” since returning to the lineup.

(Even) DEFENSE: Numbers haven’t been pretty for either team this season

Virginia Tech and Wake Forest sit in the bottom half of the ACC in most defensive statistical categories. The Hokies are giving up 473.8 yards per game and 31.3 points while Wake Forest is giving up 451.5 yards and 29.8 points. Neither team is having much success slowing down the run — Wake is giving up 4.6 yards per carry, Tech is giving up 5.2 yards per carry and a whole lot of big plays, but there’s a little more optimism for Tech with the secondary coming back together. The defense should improve with the group finally practicing together again for the first time in two months.

(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: James Shibest’s crew is locked in