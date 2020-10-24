2020 game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM — Virginia Tech heads to Winston-Salem on Saturday to take on Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. Here's what to look for in Week 5...
Keep an eye on Khalil Herbert
Virginia Tech running back — Khalil Herbert’s resume through four games — 962 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns — is certainly Heisman worthy, and he’s not even averaging 20 carries a game. Can he keep up the pace? Defenses are going to throw the kitchen sink at Herbert, but so far the only thing that has slowed him down was when he only got one carry in the first quarter against North Carolina.
Who has the edge?
(Virginia Tech) OFFENSE: Tech putting it altogether
Virginia Tech’s offense has been unstoppable the last six quarters. The Hokies have only punted three times with Hendon Hooker back at quarterback while averaging 11.8 points per quarter (130-plus yards). They also haven’t turned the ball over. Hooker ran for a career-high 164 yards last week, and scored four touchdowns. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said this week Hooker has been “incredible” since returning to the lineup.
(Even) DEFENSE: Numbers haven’t been pretty for either team this season
Virginia Tech and Wake Forest sit in the bottom half of the ACC in most defensive statistical categories. The Hokies are giving up 473.8 yards per game and 31.3 points while Wake Forest is giving up 451.5 yards and 29.8 points. Neither team is having much success slowing down the run — Wake is giving up 4.6 yards per carry, Tech is giving up 5.2 yards per carry and a whole lot of big plays, but there’s a little more optimism for Tech with the secondary coming back together. The defense should improve with the group finally practicing together again for the first time in two months.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: James Shibest’s crew is locked in
Fuente raved about the situational awareness of Tech’s kickoff units all week. Boston College’s plan to do a short sky kick to avoid Khalil Herbert in the second half backfired when Keshawn King returned it to midfield. Chamarri Conner came through in coverage later in the half when he stopped a return at Boston College’s 10-yard line. The Hokies have rotated a lot of players through on special teams, but there hasn’t been any dip in performance. Wake Forest receiver Donavon Greene is one to watch on kick returns — he returned a kick 96-yards for a touchdown two weeks ago against Campbell — but the team’s punter Ivan Mora is last in the ACC in yards per punt (39.6).
(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: Momentum building for the Hokies
Fuente delivered a clear message to his team when he spoke to the media on Monday — “this isn’t time for us to sit back and relax and slap each other on the back” — which is something Tech did last season as it rattled off six wins in seven games. The Hokies are finally close to a full roster, but Fuente doesn’t want them to lose their edge with back-to-back road games coming up.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 47, Wake Forest 33
Virginia Tech put up 36 points last season against a Wake Forest team that came into Blacksburg with a 8-1 record. The Demon Deacons aren’t as talented as they were a year ago, and have struggled defensively giving up 400-plus yards and 35 points in three conference games. Wake has an offense capable of scoring points, but shouldn’t be able to go toe-to-toe with a Hokies squad scoring at will.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
The 300 — Virginia Tech’s offense line said 300 rushing yards is kind of like the team’s magic number. The Hokies are 3-0 when hitting it this season, and that sustained success on the ground has helped the offense hold onto the ball for long stretches. Wake Forest has only given up more than 300 yards five times during coach Dave Clawson’s tenure (going back to the 2014 season) and is 0-5 in those games.
Three and out — Wake Forest’s offense is only converting 38.9% of its third-down attempts this season. The Demon Deacons were 4 of 15 last week against Virginia, a number Tech would love to have seen the last two weeks. North Carolina and Boston College combined to go 15 of 25 on third down against the Hokies. Boston College converted four of those attempts from third and eight or longer. Tech can’t rely on Wake Forest to turn the ball five times to even that out like the Eagles did.
Set the charges — Wake Forest is giving up a lot of explosive plays this season. The defense has given up 68 plays of 10-yards or more and 23 of those have gone for 20 or more yards. Wake is ranked No. 68 out of 76 FBS teams have given up 10 runs of 20 or more yards. Tech has 15 runs of 20-yards or more on offense and is tied for second in the country with five coming last week against Boston College. A similar number on Saturday would lay the groundwork for a win.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
