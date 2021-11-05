2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Virginia Tech true freshman Malachi Thomas is on the verge of accomplishing a rare feat for a Hokies running back. Thomas has carried the ball more than 20 times in each of the past two games and if he extends the streak he will only be the second back in the last 10 years (Travon McMillan, 2015) to have such a streak. Thomas should feature prominently in the game plan against a Boston College defense that started out strong, but has fallen off a cliff. The Eagles have given up 624 rushing yards the last two weeks (6.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. Thomas said he was a “little sore” after carrying the ball 46 times in the last two games, but he’s eager for more.