2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Here's what to look on Friday night when Virginia Tech faces Boston College on the road...
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College
- Where: Alumni Stadium (55,000); Chestnut Hill, MA
- When: 7:30 p.m.; Friday
- TV: ESPN2
- Records: Virginia Tech 4-4 (2-2 ACC); Boston College 4-4 (0-4)
- Last game: Virginia Tech 26-17 win over Georgia Tech; Boston College 21-6 loss to Syracuse
- Series: Virginia Tech leads 19-10
- Last meeting: Virginia Tech W 40-14 (10/17/20)
- Line: Virginia Tech -3
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas
Virginia Tech true freshman Malachi Thomas is on the verge of accomplishing a rare feat for a Hokies running back. Thomas has carried the ball more than 20 times in each of the past two games and if he extends the streak he will only be the second back in the last 10 years (Travon McMillan, 2015) to have such a streak. Thomas should feature prominently in the game plan against a Boston College defense that started out strong, but has fallen off a cliff. The Eagles have given up 624 rushing yards the last two weeks (6.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. Thomas said he was a “little sore” after carrying the ball 46 times in the last two games, but he’s eager for more.
Who has the edge?
(Virginia Tech) OFFENSE: Boston College’s outlook has changed dramatically since starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec suffered a possible season ending hand injury in Week 2. The Eagles offense has sputtered over the last four weeks averaging 10 points and 288.3 yards per game during that stretch. They rotated quarterbacks in last week’s loss to Syracuse, but Dennis Grosel and freshman Emmett Morehead both struggled. Coach Jeff Hafley isn’t announcing who will start on Friday and Tech coach Justin Fuente said the team isn’t sure who they face. The Hokies still aren’t playing great on offense, but they have found a recipe for success with Thomas and Raheem Blackshear powering the run game behind a much more efficient offensive line. Virginia Tech should be in good shape this weekend if Braxton Burmeister can make some plays down field like he did against Georgia Tech.
(Even) DEFENSE: Virginia Tech’s defense bounced back nicely from its worst game of the season. The Hokies limited Georgia Tech to 366 total yards of offense, forced a pair of turnovers and was very effective on third down. One of those turnovers came late in the game with Georgia Tech trying to stay in the game and the defense also made a nice fourth down stop late in the game. That kind of performance has been closer to the norm this season than the let downs they experienced against Syracuse. Boston College’s strength is a pass defense that’s ranked No. 10 nationally and has only given up 172 passing yards (5.5 yards per attempt) combined the last two weeks on 45.2% passing.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech kicker John Parker Romo was 4 of 5 on field goal attempts last week with his only miss coming on a 53-yard attempt. The miss snapped a streak of eight straight made field goals. Romo’s career day was a key factor in the Hokies’ 26-17 win over Georgia Tech. The other big special teams moment came late in the game when freshman safety Jalen Stroman made a key tackle on Georgia Tech’s final kick return and that kind of consistency is important in close games. Boston College allowed a costly 64-yard punt return for a touchdown last week in the third quarter of what was a one-possession game against Syracuse.
(Even) INTANGIBLES: Virginia Tech is going to face a Boston College team that’s been through the ringer the last four weeks. The Eagles have lost four straight, have turmoil at quarterback and have spent much of the season on the road (five of their last seven). The Hokies win over Georgia Tech turned down the temperature on the coaching staff, but the players are hoping to make that longer than a one game reprieve.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Boston College 13
Boston College has the worst offense in the ACC and No. 123 ranked offense in the FBS (out of 130 teams) in the month of October. If Virginia Tech’s own offense was even average this season, it feels like this would be an easy 20-point victory. They should still get the victory — although there could be some tense moments down the stretch once again — barring another defensive meltdown.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Pruning Technique — Virginia Tech needs to watch out for Boston College receiver Zay Flowers. He has 35 catches for 511 yards (14.6 per catch) with two touchdowns this season. His numbers have suffered in recent weeks with Boston averaging 206.5 yards per game the last four weeks, but he’s a dangerous playmaker that has burned the Hokies before. As a true freshman, he caught two passes for 91 yards and one of those catches was a 33-yard touchdown catch.
Triple threat — Third down defense has been a key factor for Boston College this season. The Eagles are ranked No. 14 in the country with opposing offenses only converting 30.8% of their third down attempts. Virginia Tech is just behind them nationally at No. 17 (31.5%). Georgia Tech was only 3 of 12 on third down last week. For a pair of struggling offenses, the better team on third down will have the much better chance on Saturday.
Keep it clean — ESPN reporter David Hale highlighted the disparity in Tech starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s numbers this season when given time to throw and not under pressure. Burmeister has completed 61% of his pass attempts and averaged 7.9 yards per drop back with eight touchdowns and an interception when not pressured. He’s only completed 29.5% of his attempts and averaged a woeful .51 yards per drop back. Boston College only has 11 sacks this season (No. 114 in the FBS) and only has five sacks over the last four games.